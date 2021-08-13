You want to play for River Oaks? You better pack a lunch. Or two.
After one year of LHSAA play and a welcome to District 2-1A in 2021, the Mustangs find themselves in a district that boasted two state champions (Oak Grove and Ouachita Christian) in 2019.
And that's fine and all. Competition never hurt anybody. But the Mustangs begin this new journey through the District 2-1A gauntlet with approximately 20 players on their roster. That's a third of what Ouachita Christian has and less than a fourth of what Oak Grove traditionally boasts.
That's why players like Eli Odom are so valuable.
"Eli has to play both sides of the ball," River Oaks head coach Robert Hannah said. "He and Kole Vandergracht did an outstanding job for us at defensive end and going both ways. We're going to need them to do it again."
Odom has been working on his defensive moves this offseason, but he's also been adjusting to moving from tackle to guard on offense. Hannah likes Odom's mobility and feels that will help him at the position. But perhaps the most important part of Odom's offseason has been the grind.
"Of course, I've been really working on conditioning," Odom said. "You have to if you're going to go both ways."
There isn't any lack of motivation this summer given the challenges that await. That's motivation enough, but players like Odom, who cut their teeth in the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools, feel like they have something to prove in LHSAA play.
"I think people look at us playing in the Mississippi league and think we're not playing against any tough teams," Odom said. "We had a really good confidence booster last year because before that we had a pretty bad year in MAIS. To win most of our games in LHSAA, even in practice you could sense the hype was building around (the program)."
Seven key losses to last year's squad will stretch the Mustangs' roster thin, so Odom will join several others in having to play both sides. Odom is one of 20 that currently suit up for the Mustangs.
Odom hopes River Oaks can build off of last year's successes and pave the way for even more success down the road.
