Daniel Vanderberg has the unenviable task of following in the footsteps of Robert Hannah as head coach of the River Oaks Mustangs. And he’s doing so after being on campus for less than one year.
Anyone in that position would need team members around doing the right thing when one's back is turned and focused on something else. Vanderberg believes he has that in fullback/linebacker Jack Skipper.
“When no one is looking, he’s always going to do the right thing,” Vanderberg said. “He will never skip a rep. He’s made every workout this summer plus bonus days. He’s just a hard worker.”
As a Second-Team District 2-1A selection last season, Skipper recorded an estimated 80 tackles at linebacker. And Vanderberg considers his 5’10”, 163-pound senior running back to be a strength on both sides of the ball for the Mustangs in 2022. And he’ll get plenty of opportunities to prove that with ironman football.
“It’s always going to be there,” said Skipper on the opportunity to play both sides of the ball at River Oaks. “You can play wherever you can help the team. I love playing linebacker the most, though. I love reading the line and reading the ball and figuring out what’s going to happen. I just love doing that.”
The big storyline this offseason for River Oaks involved the changing of the guard at head coach and just how many football players would occupy the sidelines for the Mustangs. There were rumors that number would be under 20, but Vanderberg said during the summer that River Oaks would field an estimated group of 25 players.
Still that pales in comparison to the number of football players schools down the road will have suit up in 2022. Even so, players like Skipper love the challenge to compete against semifinalist St. Frederick and state runner-up Ouachita Christian.
“It’s very exciting,” Skipper said. “They’re big rivals because we’re just miles apart from each other. I’m just ready to go out and play some ball.”
OCS defeated River Oaks, 55-0, last season and St. Frederick got the best of the Mustangs in a 54-7 contest. Bridging the gap against two of the final four teams standing in Division IV is easier said than done, but having players like Skipper return to the squad will certainly help.
“We have to stay healthy, stay in shape and be prepared for what comes,” Skipper said.
Skipper and Vanderberg have bonded in the weight room in the offseason, as Skipper has become one of the team’s hardest workers. It’ll take that work ethic and more to help turn around a team that went 4-6 a season ago.
“He never quits,” Vanderberg said. “You can’t teach it. You can’t coach it. It’s special.”
