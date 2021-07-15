Don't let Chris Bell's size fool you. He's a gamer.
At 5'10", 160 pounds, St. Frederick's senior athlete can easily be overlooked on the football field. But that would be ill-advised for St. Frederick foes.
"When the lights come on, he turns it up a notch," St. Frederick head coach Andy Robinson said.
Bell earned First-Team All-District honors last year on defense with 11 passes broken up and one interception at corner. He found the end zone on offense, as well.
Robinson, who is not only the head coach but also the Warriors play-caller on offense, is thrilled about utilizing Bell's speed on the perimeter.
"I'm always excited about weapons on offense," Bell said. "He's a smart enough guy that we can move him around and try to create matchups for him. He's definitely an explosive kid."
If you ask Bell which side of the ball he favors more, he'll have trouble answering that one. He looks up to Los Angeles Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey for his aggressive style and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for his ability to high-point the ball through traffic.
Bell will get in your face like Ramsey, but speed and separation are the traits he brings to St. Frederick's offense.
"My strength is just route running and getting open," Bell said.
And while Bell hopes to find the end zone and lock down his man on defense enough to reap some more postseason awards, the ultimate goal for him is a team one.
"The goal for me is simply to win that district championship," Bell said.
Stiff competition resides at the top of the District 2-1A mountain, but St. Frederick has earned the respect of Ouachita Christian and Oak Grove in recent years. Last season, the Warriors lost a hard-fought battle to Oak Grove (14-6) and St. Frederick knocked off OCS in 2018.
For St. Frederick to gain the supremacy in the district, it's going to take some monster performances from studs on both sides of the football. Make no doubt about it — Bell is certainly one of those players.
"He's grown so much mentally," Robinson said. "That happens with experience. The more comfortable they are the faster they play and can turn it loose on the field. His comfort level and being confident goes a long way in those positions that he plays. He's isolated a lot of the time."
Another factor that helps Bell is his activeness year round. Bell plays football, basketball and track for the Warriors, which he said helps him stay in shape. And Robinson commended the shape and work ethic of Bell.
For Bell it's pretty simple. If you want to beat the best, you have to be at your best...
"We have to make sure we're the best that we absolutely can be. Team wise, we want to be the best," Bell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.