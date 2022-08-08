John Barr stood silently on West Monroe’s Don Shows Field in June taking it all in.
Deep down he knew the next time he’d step foot inside Rebel Stadium would be Week 1 of the high school football season, as the defending Class 3A State Champion Sterlington Panthers would challenge Class 5A powerhouse West Monroe.
“I’m ready,” Barr said. “That’s on my mind every week. We never get to match up with schools like West Monroe and Neville, and now we get to finally see how we match up.”
Barr played a vital role in the Panthers’ undefeated season a year ago. Sterlington’s rising senior led the team with 890 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns on 25 catches.
At 6’4”, 195 pounds, Barr received his first Division I offer from ULM back in February. And that’s only given him more confidence this summer, as he and the Panthers prepare for a repeat.
“It just mean a lot to me knowing I can play at the D1 level, and it pushes me to get better,” Barr said.
Barr is joined by teammates Mitch Hodnett (OL) and Charlie Robinson (DL) as players who have received Division-I offers, which head coach Lee Doty was grateful for. For years, Doty pondered why his players were overlooked in offers, and following a state title, those offers have ramped up.
In Barr’s case, his lack of top end speed hindered him in the recruiting process, but his big frame and big-play ability in the high school realm has coaches taking notice. And as for what he can do on Friday nights, well, the proof is in the pudding.
“It’d be great if he was running a 4.3, but he runs under a 4.6 in the 40 and that’s still really fast,” Doty said. “There aren’t many teams that have four defensive backs that run a 4.5 in high school. And he’s a really good route runner. Our play-action helps him get open a lot too. I think he’s undervalued as a blocker too. He’s very physical, and does a great job as a blocker. He’s a big-time player, and we need another big year out of him.”
With Mason Lawhon returning at quarterback, the chemistry will remain the same. Heck, these two have been playing together for a better part of a decade.
“He’s been my quarterback since I was 8 years old,” Barr said. “We’ve played together my whole entire life. Best friends and everything.”
Sterlington kept defenses honest with the play-action pass in 2021. And the team looks to do the same in 2022. Of course, the Panthers are going to line up and run the football on most plays, but if the defense starts to cheat and sneak a safety in the box, that unit becomes susceptible to a long Barr touchdown reception.
And Barr is hoping to become an even bigger threat this season. He’s been working on his footwork to get even quicker off the line of scrimmage.
Doty believes it’s an attitude and work ethic like Barr’s that validates college offers. Barr isn’t satisfied with going 15-0 in 2021. He’s looking to lead the Panthers on another season for the record books in 2022.
“John was a leader last year even as a junior,” Doty said. “He’s got that factor in him. He does lead, and he leads by example. He’s a vocal leader, and he’s someone our younger kids can look up to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.