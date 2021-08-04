Luke Handy is as active as they come.
Whether it’s playing offense and defense for the Sterlington Panthers football team or winning state championships with the baseball squad or maintaining a 4.0 GPA, Handy checks every box he can. And though playing football at the next level is still something Handy is striving for, he understands the classroom will pave the road for the best future possible.
“It’s my No. 1 priority,” Handy said. “Sports are my favorite thing, but I know at the end of the day that academics is first. I’ve had a 4.0 as long as I could remember, and I don’t plan on that changing. The way Coach (Lee) Doty and (the other coaches) are, if you’re handling your business in the classroom, you’ll handle your business here.”
Louisiana College, Bethel College (Kansas) and Hendrix College (Arkansas) have all offered the senior Panther. Handy is a versatile defender that can play linebacker or safety. Last year, the 6’0”, 165-pound athlete was second on the team in tackles and second on the team in receptions.
Handy is one of those players that won’t catch college coaches' eyes on first glance, but he has a motor that Doty absolutely loves.
“When you bring a freshman in the building, he’s the guy you want them to model themselves after,” Doty said. “If you time Luke in the 40, he’s probably not going to run a 4.5, but if you put him next to a player that runs a 4.5, that player isn’t going to beat Luke. Luke finds a way to get it done.”
Sterlington’s rising senior found a way to get it done on the baseball field earlier this year too. Not shying away from competition, Handy thrives on the gridiron and baseball diamond. And Doty encourages his players to play as many sports as possible at Sterlington. Handy can see the benefits.
“I think it’s great because it’s easy to burn out on something,” Handy said.”When I go play baseball, I’m focusing on that. But I’m still working out all the time. I think it’s great for so many people to do that.”
Handy and the Sterlington Panthers are riding a high into this football season that they quite frankly didn’t have one season prior. After the 2020 baseball season was cut short due to COVID-19, the Panthers rebounded and won the 2021 Class 3A State Championship earlier this year. Handy had the second most innings pitched last season (48) and boasted a 3.21 ERA.
“You ride that high for a long time,” Handy said. “I’m still riding it from when we won earlier, but I think you see that success there and think if we can win it here, why can’t we win it there?”
The question “why not us?” is certainly floating around the Sterlington athletic facility this summer. The Panthers return experience up front on both sides of the line of scrimmage. That and the depth that goes with it should make the always physical Sterlington Panthers tough to beat in Class 3A yet again.
Handy wants to do his part too. Right now, he’s doing everything within his power to ensure he’s in tiptop shape for the upcoming football season. But he’s also putting in the work to be the best version he can be ahead of his final high school football season.
“I’m working on getting quicker,” Handy said. “The more I can get up here and get my work in the more I can do with my physical abilities on the field. I’m not the biggest guy, but if I can make reads and react quick to it, I think that helps me stay quick. I’m not going to run through guys, but as long as I can stay quick and elusive, that’s going to help me.”
His hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed. Along with putting in the work to make himself a better football player, Doty praised his leadership and ability to lift his teammates up. That goes a long way in what can feel like a never-ending offseason for some.
“He encourages the young kids,” Doty said. “He’s just an encouraging person.”
