There are many motivating factors for local football players during the dog days of summer.
For some, it’s revenge. Handing a past opponent a receipt for unceremoniously ending the previous season can be a satisfying chase for competitive football players in the offseason.
For others, it’s individual goals like gaining college scholarships that are the driving factor. And hopefully for most, it’s team-oriented goals like state titles that get them out of bed eager to get better.
For Neville’s Lorenzell Dubose, it’s a little bit of everything. But an upcoming schedule that features a revenge game against Ruston, a nationally hyped matchup with St. Thomas More and classic rivalry games against West Monroe and Bastrop, how could anyone not be motivated?
“It fires me up every time I look at it,” Dubose said.
If you’re unfamiliar with Dubose and what he brings to the table, you could do one quick Google search and quickly learn that he’s one of the prime recruits this parish has to offer. From Ole Miss to Oklahoma to Mississippi State, Neville’s 3-star senior defensive back has garnered 18 offers to play at the next level.
“He’s like a Hootie (Jones) or John Diarse on the backend when they played here,” Neville head coach Jeff Tannehill said. “We gave them a guy and they took them out of that game. I don’t know if he can do that every night, but I think he can do that most nights. Maurion Eleam and Zay Straughter are really good cover guys too. Dubose will let those guys play. Eleam really flourished for us with interceptions last year.”
It didn’t take teams too long to identify which defensive back was Dubose and how to steer clear of the talented corner. Dubose recorded two interceptions early into the season, and as Tannehill put it, “teams just quit throwing at him.”
So other defensive backs like Eleam and Straughter were tested, and that didn’t go so well either for Neville’s opposition either.
“The secondary has the most experience as a group on defense,” Tannehill said.
The Neville Tigers are hoping this year’s secondary can mirror former defensive backfields like when Corey Straughter, JaCorian Andrews, Kenderick Marbles, Herschel Carter and Jaiden Cole helped bring the school state championships. The players are hoping to live up those expectations too.
“That’s my first goal is to win a state championship,” Dubose said.
What helped Dubose put opposing receivers on an island last season was his long frame and athletic prowess. This year he’s looking to improve his aggression on that side of the ball too.
“I feel like I’m tall and with my long arms I can come down and tackle and cover,” Dubose said. “I’m trying to get better at tackling, though, and zone coverage.”
His rise on the recruiting scene all started when he visited a Rivals camp last year. Ole Miss was the first to offer in October, and then the floodgates opened with schools like Arkansas, Louisiana Tech, ULL and Mississippi State all offering within a week.
“Ole Miss said I had been on their radar, but they just needed some game footage,” Dubose said.
Flooded with offers and opportunities to play ball at the next level, Neville’s talented defensive back isn’t resting on his laurels. In fact, Tannehill was quick to praise the work ethic of Dubose, which showed him that this year’s senior class wants to win a state championship in a bad way.
“He has really gotten faster over the last year and put on a lot of muscle,” Tannehill said. “I couldn’t be more proud of this group. They’ve worked their tails off all season.”
