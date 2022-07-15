St. Frederick’s offense hit a lull against top-caliber opponents during the 2021 regular season.
The unit averaged nine points per game against the top of District 2-1A in 2022, as the Warriors edged Cedar Creek, 7-6, before losing to Ouachita Christian, 25-7, and suffering a 31-14 defeat against Oak Grove. Two things happened between that Week 2 Cedar Creek win and Week 9 Oak Grove loss.
The first was Michael Thompson’s ankle injury against the Cougars, which created a slow start for the Warriors’ tailback. The other was the 29 times Thompson toted the rock against the Tigers. Near full health, Thompson was rounding into form for a late surge that would warrant him FBCA All-State honors.
“I think that Oak Grove game was really big for him,” St. Frederick head coach Andy Robinson said. “He had to carry the football a lot in that game.”
Thompson followed up that Oak Grove performance with a 253-yard game against Delta Charter. In St. Frederick’s 43-0 victory, Thompson found the end zone four times. He went on to finish the season with 1,523 yards and 15 touchdowns on 247 carries.Thompson recorded those statistics despite only playing in 10 ballgames.
He was undeniably an All-State selection amongst the coaches in Class 1A after helping lead the Warriors to a semifinals appearance in Division IV. In three straight ballgames, which included the quarterfinals, Thompson rushed for a collective 660 yards.
“We tried to prove everybody wrong last year because we knew that we were the team that’s always expected to lose in the second round,” Thompson said. “Now more is expected of us.”
The No. 14 “Road Warriors” saw their season end against eventual champs Southern Lab on a night where Thompson was limited to 97 yards on 29 carries.
Present day, the 5’8”, 170-pound tailback has veins popping out of his forearms. It seems as though Thompson hasn't completed his transformation into one of Northeast Louisiana's best backs. And Thompson has devoted more to his offseason than just bulking up. He’s worked on his patience, and believes he can pick up where he left off a season ago.
“Patience is key,” Thompson said. “I’m working on slowing everything down and knowing which hole to go through.”
Thompson should be the face of an offense that returns quarterback Garrett Taylor and adds another in West Monroe transfer Micah Bell. Both players will see time at quarterback and play receiver for the Warriors, along with returning standout William Patrick, who received football offers from ULM and Northwestern State this offseason.
A senior-laden defense carried the Warriors in 2021, but St. Frederick might have to lean on its offense to do the heavy lifting in 2022. And if that happens to be the case, Thompson believes the unit has enough firepower to get it done.
“We have more speed now,” Thompson said. “We have more agility. We’re trying to get better, but we’re getting faster and more athletic at the same time.”
No, St. Frederick’s tailback isn’t resting on his laurels after his breakout season in 2021. Thompson made All-State in 2021, but he’s aiming for a state title in 2022.
“I think (making All-State) pushed him even harder this offseason to be better,” Robinson said. “He’s being recruited by some smaller schools because he’s handled his business on and off the field.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.