Johnny Woods has next-level speed. And the coaches have started to notice.
With Woods’ college speed, all he needed was a chance to showcase it. And that opportunity came earlier this summer.
Wossman’s wide receiver/return specialist visited a camp in Lafayette and ran a 40-yard dash that immediately started buzzing his new head coach Terence Cahee.
“Coaches started calling me and asking, ‘Am I seeing what I’m seeing on this clock?’” Cahee recalled. “I was like, ‘Yeah, he runs that every day.’”
Woods clocked a 4.38 40-yard dash in early June and shortly after garnered offers from Northwestern State and the University of Louisiana-Lafayette. And just like that, Woods’ name registered in recruiting circles in the state. Call it hard work paying off.
Before focusing on adding mass and working on his 40-yard dash, the 5’8” senior athlete enjoyed the spoils of a successful track and field run. Woods reigned as a Class 3A State Champion, as he ran a 10.69 in the 100m and was also state runner-up with a 21.57 in the 200m.
It didn’t take Cahee very long to realize the type of speed he was inheriting at Wossman when he took over.
“I’ve had some fast kids in my past. I coached Solomon Lewis, who will start at Louisiana Tech this year, but I’m very detail oriented on this stuff,” Cahee said. “I still remember the first time he ran the 40. I was like, ‘He’s super raw,’ but I’m looking at my clock like, ‘Whoa…’”
A headline stating Woods is fast might be like calling the sky blue for Northeast Louisiana football fans. Last season, the Wildcats trailed Carroll, 20-18 late in the season after a 40-yard touchdown put the C-Dogs in front with less than a minute remaining.
In the closing 30 second of the Baby Bayou Classic, Woods fielded the ensuing kickoff and returned it 96 yards to put away Wossman’s rival.
“Yeah, sometimes I rewatch the video,” Woods said. “Really, I wasn’t even trying to score. I was just trying to get in good field position, and the hole opened up so I just hit it.”
Woods is a student of the game too. He watches highlight videos of “The Human Joystick” Dante Hall and Devin Hester to draw inspiration for what could add to Woods’ highlight reel in 2022.
But Woods isn’t specifically chasing highlights either. He hopes to be just one of the many pieces that contributes to a winning season in 2022.
“Really we just have to buy in,” Woods said. “We have to come every day and be motivated to work hard, and I feel like we can go wherever we want to if we do that.”
Woods is more than just a one-trick pony.
Sure, he has the speed required to pay for college tuition down the road, but it’s his leadership on and off the field that strikes Cahee the most.
“He leads every line,” Cahee said. “He doesn’t say anything. He doesn’t talk much. He’s not a talker. He’s a doer. For me, he’s very leader-oriented in his approach. And guys follow him.”
