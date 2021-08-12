Wossman head coach Maurice Pollard couldn’t help but laugh when Zay Wooten listed his goals for the upcoming football season.
The first thing the Wildcats senior gunslinger said was, “try not to get hurt.”
“This year I don’t want him running the ball as much,” Pollard said. “We need him to be successful.”
Wooten’s list of injuries are as long as they are unfortunate. He injured his right arm as a sophomore before breaking his left shoulder last year. Now that he’s had that shoulder repaired, and he’s coming off of a spring game that impressed Wossman’s coaching staff, Wooten enters his senior year feeling like he has something to prove.
“Oh I’ll slide before the hit comes now,” Wooten said. “Whenever my team is down, I plan on lifting them up.”
The 6’0”, 160-pound quarterback showcased accuracy, arm strength and decisiveness in Wossman’s spring game victory against Carroll before entering summer workouts. He even impressed Carroll head coach Tank Washington with his performance afterward, and Pollard is hoping Wooten can stay on the field and turn heads on the college football scene.
“We’re hoping to put him on the map a little bit more and get his name out there so colleges will look at him,” Pollard said. “He’s a quality kid all around. He’s been hurt all three years, so we’re hoping to get him through this season injury free.”
Pollard didn’t hesitate to emphasize the importance of Wooten. If Wooten is healthy, he believes the Wossman Wildcats will be tough to stop offensively simply because of how deep the team is at wide receiver.
And Wooten is doing much more than simply being cautious this offseason. When he’s not practicing, he’s likely watching football, trying to take something from the greats at higher levels.
“I was watching Alabama vs. Florida State the other night and then I watched Justin Fields on this upcoming rookies show on YouTube,” Wooten said.
While the work is put in on the field, the coaches are working with Wooten to grow into a more vocal leader role, even if it doesn’t fit his personality.
“We’re trying to get him to step into more of a leadership role,” Pollard said. “Some youngsters are just so laid back. He’s a go with the flow kind of kid.”
Wooten would much prefer his play on the field do the talking this season, and the coaches wouldn’t complain if Wooten stayed healthy enough to do so.
As Wossman enters this season coming off of a 1-3 campaign without Wooten sitting in the pocket, the Wildcats believe Wooten’s health will be a major piece to getting to the 3A playoffs this season. Not to mention, District 2-3A remains one of the more difficult districts in the class with Union fresh off of a state championship appearance and Sterlington looking to punch another ticket to the Superdome. Wooten hopes his group will be in the mix.
“There’s a lot of excitement right now,” Wooten said. “We’ve got a lot coming back, and I think we’ll win a lot of ballgames.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.