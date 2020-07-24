When the football season (hopefully) starts you should be able to spot Beau Bennett in a St. Frederick uniform rather easily on the field. The first reason he'll stick out will be his unmistakable athletic frame.
The other will be because Bennett will be used in every way possible during the 2020 football season.
“He’s going to be one of the more physical players on the field,” said St. Frederick head coach Andy Robinson of his 6’2”, 235-pound defensive end. “He’ll play defensive end, receiver, tight end, H-back. We’ll move him all around. Physically he checks all the boxes.”
It just takes one glance at Bennett to know that much is true. Pandemic or not, Bennett has put in the work to make a huge leap in production his senior season.
And that’s saying something when you consider the do-it-all Warrior produced 78 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, and five sacks on defense, while accumulating 28 receptions for 475 yards and three scores on offense.
When Bennett will get to show off his impressive frame remains to be seen, but that hasn’t slowed the senior down in summer workouts.
“I can’t control whether we play or not,” Bennett said. “We can’t control that as a team, but we’re staying focused. I do think we’ll play after January. But I don’t see us getting to Phase 4 any time soon.”
Bennett made that comment one day prior to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ declaration that the state would remain in Phase 2 until Aug. 7. For teams to even dress out in pads at practice, the state would need to move out of Phase 3.
Because of the pandemic, college coaches haven’t gotten a good look at Bennett, or not as good of a look as they would like.
“All the (college) coaches come to our school that go to the other schools in the area, and because we’re at a lower level, they would like to see them in person to evaluate him,” Robinson said. “I think if they had the opportunity to see him this summer, they would've been surprised by how athletic he is. You can see it on tape, and I’ve showed them game film against some really good opponents we’ve played. But that’s just been one of the most negative things about this summer. It’s just losing those camps have hurt a lot of kids.”
If Bennett made his way to campuses across the state, he believes the one thing that would jump out at them are his hands on defense. Robinson said his speed and explosiveness on defense allow him to make plays in the backfield consistently. Meanwhile, his high IQ level allows Bennett to be flexible, as Robinson tries to mold him into a playmaker on both sides of the ball.
But if you ask Bennett, whatever position he plays will be secondary to the main goal in 2020.
“I just want to play,” Bennett said. “It would be catastrophic if we didn’t play. I don’t know what I would do with myself.”
Perhaps one reason Bennett has stayed hungry through an uncertain time is the potential of standing out on his own. For years, Beau and Gordon Bennett wreaked havoc on opposing offenses, and with this being the first season Beau gets to play without Gordon, Robinson believes this is the younger brother’s opportunity to step out of the shadow a bit.
“He comes from a football family,” Robinson said. “His brother was a great football player for us. He’s been in the shadow of his brother for a couple years, and now it’s time for him to step out of that shadow. I think he’s going to do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.