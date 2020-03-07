**Check back later for a detailed writeup with quotes from players and coaches**
The 2019-20 Ouachita Christian Lady Eagles' dream season came one game short of perfection Saturday night.
The No. 2 St. Mary's School pulled off a 53-50 upset victory against previously unbeaten Ouachita Christian Saturday night at Ouachita Christian High School to win the Div. IV State Championship.
Here's a quick recap of how the Lady Eagles got it done Saturday night:
Fourth Quarter
Trailing 45-36 once the quarter started, time began to work against OCS as the Lady Eagles couldn't get anything going offensively deep into the final quarter.
The Lady Tigers led 52-40 with less than three minutes remaining in the contest.
However, the Lady Eagles caught fire with a couple of minutes to go, ripping off an 8-0 to cut the deficit to four. Conleigh Laseter's 3-pointer cut the Lady Tigers' lead to 52-48 with roughly a minute to go.
Jayden Ellerman cut it to two after she got a layup to fall with 17.3 seconds remaining.
Avery Hopkins game-tying 3-point attempt rimmed out at the buzzer, as the Lady Tigers pulled off the upset.
Third Quarter
The Lady Tigers flipped the game on its head in the third quarter. A 17-5 run suddenly put St. Mary's on top, 38-32, late into the third quarter.
Ragan Hale and Kenzie Lipa hit back-to-back treys for the Lady Tigers during the run.
St. Mary's went on to outscore the Lady Eagles 29-5 in what was an absolutely disastrous quarter for OCS.
Second Quarter
St. Mary's tied the contest, 14-14, after breaking a press and converting an and-one early into the quarter. The tie was short-lived, though, as Ellerman picked up steals on back-to-back possessions that led to back-to-back makes by Avery Hopkins.
In a matter of seconds, the Lady Eagles pulled ahead 20-14.
The Lady Tigers and Lady Eagles exchanged turnovers in the final minutes of the quarter, but OCS ultimately took a 27-21 advantage into halftime.
First Quarter
The combination of OCS turnovers and Lady Tiger free throws allowed St. Mary's to take an early edge in the contest.
Conleigh Laseter tied the game, 9-9, with a straight away 3-pointer with three minutes remaining in the quarter. Ellerman recorded a steal on the ensuing in-bound and found Laseter for another 3-pointer to give OCS the edge.
The Lady Eagles took a 14-11 lead into the second quarter after Ellerman drained a 17-footer.
