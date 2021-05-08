The Jena Giants clubbed out a win last night at Sterlington High In game two of their matchup with the Panthers.
Sterlington started well in the early innings, using a four-run second inning to build a 4-2 lead. After Ram Foster scored on an error, Cole Thompson singled to drive in the second run, scoring Grant Mangrum. Sterling Sims and William Perkins also picked up RBIs in the big inning for the Panthers.
The bottom of the fifth inning for Jena did the damage, though. After picking up three runs in the third to tie the game, 5-5, Sterlington’s uncharacteristically had lapses on defense, helping the Giants retake the lead with three more runs.
After an error and two hits loaded the bases with no one out, the wheels fell off for the home team. Two consecutive hit batters scored two runs and an error added the third to give Jena the lead it would never give back. Sterlington added two runs late but fell 8-7 in the end.
The best-of-three series is tied at one game apiece with game three today in Sterlington at 2 p.m. The winner will advance to Sulphur to wrap up their season.
