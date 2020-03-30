Casey Jones has plenty to be thankful for at Wossman High School.
Five straight trips to the state tournament in Lake Charles is a feat worth celebrating. And he’s made a point to do that, especially with the caliber of competition at the top. Peabody, who has had an incredible rivalry with the Wossman Wildcats the last several years, moved up to win the Class 4A bracket, while reigning champions Madison Prep met Wossman in the semifinals before reigning Class 4A runner-up Bossier moved down a classification and met the Wildcats in the finals.
So is the Class 3A gauntlet frustrating for the 2020 Ouachita Citizen Boys Basketball Coach of the Year?
“It’s actually rewarding because anybody can win it,” Jones said. “When you win, you know you beat the best. There’s no doubt about it.”
Jones led his Wildcats to a 33-4 season. The record is even more impressive when you consider the competition the Wildcats beat. Wossman won the Don Redden Memorial Tournament for the first time since Jones took over as the Wildcats head coach and avenged last year’s loss against Madison Prep to advance to the state championship. Still, the Wildcats came one point shy of winning a state title.
Does the loss haunt Jones? Well, this isn’t his first rodeo.
“People can have whatever conversations they want about me coming up short,” Jones said. “I’m in this for the kids. This isn’t about me. I want the kids to be able to see their pictures on the wall when they come back. I had my time in high school, I went to NCAA tournaments (at ULM) and played at the highest level against the Duke’s and Purdue’s. It’s nice to be appreciated, but I know what my calling is. It’s to help kids.”
Jones is also appreciative he’s had a son on every single one of his Wossman teams. Former Ouachita Citizen All-Parish Player of the Year C.J. Jones sunk a half-court buzzer beater to defeat Peabody in the 2016 LHSAA Class 3A semifinals, and after C.J. Jones moved on to Northwestern State, younger brother Jay Jones stepped into a contributing role with the Wildcats.
“Jay didn’t take as much heat as C.J. did because C.J. was ‘the guy,’” Casey Jones said. “So he had some haters so to speak. Jay didn’t have that type of personality. He made the right pass on open 3-pointers in big games and got to the basket when we needed him to. I told him all the time, ‘When you get five or six free throws that’s when I know you’re being aggressive. I only got frustrated with him when he wasn’t being aggressive enough.’”
Bossier led by seven points in the fourth quarter after an 8-0 run when Jay Jones made a steal and layup to kick-start a run by Wossman. The Wildcats led by two with 30 seconds remaining in the game before Bossier’s Tim King drained a 3-pointer to beat Wossman, 62-61, in the Class 3A State Championship.
“It was a great shot,” Jones said. “From my point of view, I felt like we played the state championship game against Madison Prep. They had beaten us two years in a row. Our kids really wanted to beat them. Peabody was our stumbling block, but then we started beating them regularly, so it wasn’t them anymore. It was Madison Prep. So when we came out against Bossier, I didn’t think we had our minds focused. We knew we were playing them without their 6’8” forward, and we beat them in the regular season with him. Now, we're playing them without the 6'8" (forward). They are kids, and that's as much as I'll say about that. We talked about how hard Bossier was going to play. They were playing for a bigger cause.”
One more thing Jones is thankful for is playing in an age without social media…
“I had to have a talk with our kids because they see the stuff on social media,” Jones said. “Other kids are telling them, ‘Oh, y’all didn’t win it.’ Yeah, but wouldn’t you rather be down there playing for a state title? Would you rather play for one or just never go? I still want to win that state championship here, but I’d rather go down there 10 more times and come up short than never go. It’s different from when I played because you had to say stuff to our face or we didn’t hear it. Now, they see it on social media.”
Jones made sure his players understood what they accomplished in their time at Wossman because it isn’t lost on him. Even though Jones is still chasing his first championship as head coach of the Wildcats, he’s rebuilt a program that anticipates an annual trip to the state tournament down south. And that simply can’t be taken for granted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.