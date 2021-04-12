As the regular season finale draws near, the (25-2) West Monroe Lady Rebels will undoubtedly feature one of the most feared lineups in postseason play.
In 20 of West Monroe’s 25 wins this season, the Lady Rebels have produced double-digit run totals. And West Monroe has recently ripped off five straight wins where the Lady Rebels have scored at least 10 runs or more. In other words, if you’re planning on beating this lineup, you better pack a lunch.
Twenty-seven games in, that begs the question — Is this the best lineup West Monroe head coach Amy Daigle has ever had in her 500-plus win career?
“You always go back and hear people ask if is this the greatest team, is this the greatest lineup… It’s very hard to do that in our game,” Daigle said. “Technology of our bats is the biggest thing. I brought my bat and showed the girls the other day, and they were like, ‘You really swung that?’ Player for player, though. Lineup for lineup, we’ve never had this type of consistency. Not in any stretch of the imagination, have we ever had a lineup like this.”
Fresh off of a 15-2 victory against district foe Ruston, the Rebels followed up that performance with a 10-0 win against Lakeside and 11-1 victory against Neville Saturday.
Maddie Nichols tossed a no-hitter against Lakeside. Nichols allowed three base runners to walks, but struck out 10 in the shutout victory.
Nichols was equally impressive at the plate, as she helped her own cause with two home runs. Mady Manning and Kamryn Eaton also homered in the victory. Eaton tripled, as well.
“I think really in the past couple of weeks, it’s been interesting to see how they pick each other up,” Daigle said. “If it’s not your day, it’s almost always somebody else who ends up picking up the slack. The chemistry that it takes to have the willingness and sacrifices that go along with that. It just makes it that much more enjoyable. And it’s fun to see the joy that they have.”
Eaton stayed hot at the plate against Neville, as she hit a homer and drove in four in the 11-1 win. Hayden and Nichols also homered in the lopsided victory.
Consistency is something that sticks out to Daigle because it’s what has helped make this West Monroe team such a difficult one to beat. Night in and night out, the Lady Rebels are generating impressive scoring totals. And it’s not a coincidence that’s happened for an entire season.
“I think probably the biggest thing is our ability to make the adjustments,” Daigle said.
West Monroe will welcome a bullseye on its back as the postseason nears, as the Lady Rebels enjoy a favorable start in the state championship chase.
