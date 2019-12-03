Jill Peacock and Alyssa Parker combined for 32 points as the West Ouachita Lady Chiefs improved to 7-0 with a 59-36 victory over Sterlington on Tuesday night.
Parker drilled a pair of mid-range turnaround jumpers from the lane to put the Lady Chiefs up 4-0, and the visitors never relinquished the lead.
West Ouachita held an 11-8 advantage at the end of the opening session.
Two Jayme Broadway free throws drew the Lady Panthers within 11-10. With the Lady Chiefs employing a full court press, Sterlington attempted only five shots the entire second quarter.
Carlee Sweet’s rebound bucket and Peacock’s steal and layup off the press started a 9-2 spurt.
Michaela Waters converted both ends of a one-and-one to close the gap to 15-12.
Peacock then crashed the offensive glass and Reese Evans drained an open 3 off of a Lillie Osbon assist to put West Ouachita up 20-12.
Waters beat the press for a layup for the Lady Panthers’ first field of the second half, and Broadway sank a pair of free throws to bring Sterlington within 20-16.
West Ouachita quickly expanded the margin to 10, 26-16, on Iyanah McWain’s jumper from the lane, Peacock’s 14-footer and Aaron Josey’s short jumper off the inbounds lob from Evans.
Sterlington narrowed the deficit to 26-20 at halftime as Waters connected on a floater, and Broadway finished a contested layup.
West Ouachita broke the game open with a 12-1 spurt to start the second half.
Peacock buried a 3-pointer from the left side to begin the third quarter scoring. Sterlington’s Hope Tucker then made one-of-two from the stripe before the Lady Chiefs rattled off nine unanswered points.
Parker knocked down both ends of a shooting foul and connected on a tightly-guarded shot from down low to trigger the run. Back on the defensive end, Parker came up with a steal on the press to set up Peacock in transition.
Moments later, Peacock’s 3-pointer increased the bugle to 38-21 with just over five minutes to play in the third quarter.
West Ouachita’s lead grew to 46-25 by the end of the frame, and the Lady Chiefs led by as many as 26 on two occasions in the fourth quarter.
Peacock paced the Lady Chiefs with 18 points and Parker tossed in 14.
Waters was high scorer for the Lady Panthers (1-6) with 14, and Emma Brown had 10.
West Ouachita shot 26-of-57 (45.6 percent) from the floor, including 4-of-10 (40 percent) from 3-point range, and 5-of-10 (50 percent) from the free throw stripe. Sterlington made 14-of-31 (45.2 percent) shots and 10-of-18 (55.5 percent) free throws. The Lady Panthers did not attempt a 3-point shot.
Sterlington returns to action Thursday with a 6 p.m. start at Ouachita Christian, while the Lady Chiefs travel to Baton Rouge this weekend for the St. Michael Tournament.
______________________________________________________
BOX SCORE
West Ouachita …. 11 15 20 13—59
Sterlington ………..8 12 …5 11—36
WEST OUACHITA (7-0) — Jill Peacock 18, Alyssa Parker 14, Avery Hancock 6, Reese Evans 5, Carlee Sweet 5, Natalie Farrar 5, Aaron Josey 4, Iyanah McWain 2.
STERLINGTON (1-6) — Michaela Waters 14, Emma Brown 10, Jaymie Broadway 8, Hope Tucker 2, McKenzie Gray 2.
Three-point goals — West Ouachita 4 (Peacock 2, Evans 1, Farrar 1), Sterlington 0. Total fouls — West Ouachita 16, Sterlington 9. Free throw shooting — West Ouachita 5-10, Sterlington 10-18. Fouled out — none. Technicals — none.
