West Ouachita reached the peak of the sport when it won an LHSAA Class 4A softball championship in 2019. But like most programs, the Lady Chiefs lost many seniors the following year and had to rebuild as a mass exodus provided youngsters like then freshman Addie Eckert an opportunity to receive early playing time in 2020.
Add on top of that a move up to Class 5A and growing pains ensued. West Ouachita endured them before going 20-11 in 2022 with a second round postseason appearance.
Sports can be cyclical in nature, and after putting in the work the last few years, the Lady Chiefs are starting to see the fruits of their labor. Championship caliber softball has returned to West Ouachita. And for the first time since moving up to Class 5A, West Ouachita has clinched a quarterfinal berth, which led to a lot of reflecting after Wednesday night's 8-0 victory against Fountainebleau.
“It was a whole process,” West Ouachita head coach Ashley Burkett-Hoyle said. “Trying to figure out this 5A world and trying to get these girls to believe we can compete in whatever classification we’re put in. Every year we’ve gotten a little more comfortable and confident in it."
The girls believed Wednesday night.
The No. 7 Lady Chiefs (24-8) defeated No. 10 Fountainebleau, 8-0, Wednesday evening to secure a road quarterfinal matchup with No. 2 Live Oak this weekend.
“This group in general has bought into this process that we can do it, and it tells in how we play,” Burkett-Hoyle said.
Briley Whittington wowed spectators, as she was one out away from tossing a no-hitter in the seventh inning. Though she gave up her only hit of the game with two outs in the seventh inning, she still dazzled with a career-high 11 strikeouts. Had Whittington held on to keep the Lady Bulldogs hitless, it would have marked the first time the Lady Chiefs posted a postseason no-hitter since Shelby Carlson accomplished that feat during the 2019 state championship season.
“Honestly, my heart was racing a little bit,” Whittington said. “I was just thinking win this and we make history for our school. Get this out and we’re moving on to the next round, and I believe this team has so much potential. I’m just excited to keep on playing through the playoffs.”
To keep her no-hitter in tact in the sixth inning, Ashlee Douglass had to make an over-the-shoulder, Willie Mays’ type catch in right field with two outs.
“A lot of the players this year have made some catches that we never could have imagined we’d make,” Eckert said. “That’s why we practice for four hours every day. We’ve learned how to go through seven innings because (Coach Burkett-Hoyle) makes us go through 14 at practice.”
The Lady Chiefs got on the board in the first inning when Landrie Crockett drove in Eckert with a single.
West Ouachita doubled its lead when Eckert reached again on a single and advanced to third on an error. Kaylie Dowdy’s sacrifice bunt scored Eckert from third to put the Lady Chiefs up 2-0 in the third inning.
Eckert led the team with three hits, as the Lady Chiefs totaled 10 hits in the win. Before the game, she did a lot of reflecting on the Lady Chiefs’ success prior to moving up to Class 5A.
“I thought a lot about that 2019 state champion team today. My sister played on that team. Ever since I’ve gotten up here, we’ve only made it to the second round. I have just been wanting to get back there. Me becoming a senior this year, I decided to step up and lead my team and make them all believe with me,” Eckert said. “I used to think we were good. I really believed in it every year. I just knew we were something different this year. I knew it from the beginning.”
West Ouachita busted the game open in the fifth inning when Bailey Neathery notched her second hit of the day and Crockett reached on a walk. With two on and two outs, Douglass launched a three-run shot over the centerfielder’s head to dead center to make it a 5-0 ballgame.
The Lady Chiefs continued to pour it on in the very next inning when Avery Freer’s three-run blast all but punched the Lady Chiefs’ ticket to the quarterfinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.