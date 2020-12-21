Despite a coaching change during the pandemic, the West Ouachita Lady Chiefs are off to a 5-2 start to the 2020-21 season.
“It’s a process,” West Ouachita head coach Keith Smith said. “It’s a lot of them understanding me and me understanding them. They’ve bought in. We have played extremely hard. I think we’re going to get better. We’re very young. We basically have two seniors.”
After the Lady Chiefs dropped a contest to Neville, Smith’s old stomping ground, the Lady Chiefs recorded victories against Choudrant (48-45) and Wossman (59-29). Junior guard Jill Peacock led the team with 14 points in the victory against the Lady Wildcats. Alyssa Parker also contributed heavily in the scoring column with points and rebounds in the win.
“Jill has led us in scoring this year, and Alyssa has been big this season,” Smith said.
The nucleus that Smith has inherited includes hard workers like Natalie Farrar, an ever-improving Mackenzie Horton, an aspiring leader like Laela Simmons and a young sophomore guard like Reese Evans, who has made an impact on the floor.
Like all teams across the state, West Ouachita is learning how to navigate the pandemic as best as it can.
“Everybody knew this was going to be a challenge,” Smith said. “You don’t realize how big the challenge is until you’re in the middle of it. It’s been a lot of cancellations and changing. And getting players to play in different positions because certain players have to quarantine. It’s been tough.”
