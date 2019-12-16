The West Ouachita Lady Chiefs entered the 2019 Jerry Lovett Memorial Tournament with an undefeated record, and after four games of tournament competition, the girls basketball team stood tall with a 15-0 record.
“We’re not perfect by any means, but this group plays hard,” West Ouachita head coach Jim Murphy said. “We turn it over like heck, but we just battle. I didn’t think we’d be in this position after losing six seniors and having so many freshmen and sophomores.”
West Ouachita began tournament play with a 53-19 victory against Union Parish. Sophomore Jill Peacock, who has knocked down outside shots and found ways to get the ball to the rim this season, led the Lady Chiefs with 17 points, while Avery Hancock contributed nine more.
The Lady Chiefs then handled Loyola, 34-13, after leading 31-2 at one point. Seniors Carlee Sweet and Lilli Osbon each scored seven a piece in the victory.
West Ouachita defeated Mangham, 62-49, and was once again led by Peacock, who recorded 20 points. Freshman Reese Evans scored 10 points for the Lady Chiefs in the victory.
The Lady Chiefs’ final victory of the tournament came against Wossman. The Lady Chiefs defeated the Lady Wildcats, 52-46, and were led by Peacock’s 21 points.
“(Peacock) has been able to hit a lot of open shots for us this year,” Murphy said. “She’s been able to get to the goal and draw fouls too. Right now our girls are just playing together.”
West Ouachita will host undefeated Ouachita Christian in varsity action at 6 p.m. tonight.
