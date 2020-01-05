If the Ouachita Christian Lady Eagles needed a statement victory, they got it Friday night.
Facing one of their toughest tests to this point, the Lady Eagles opened District 2-1A play with a 55-45 road win over Delhi.
Now 19-0, the Lady Eagles have posted three wins over top-flight opponents in the past 10 days. OCS topped Class 4A Booker T. Washington 44-40 and Class 3A power Iota 37-36 in the West Monroe Tournament on Dec. 27-28.
Now the Lady Eagles own a win over one of the top programs in Division IV/Class 1A. Over the past three seasons, the Lady Bears have reached the Class 1A state quarterfinals, won the state championship and finished as the state runner-up.
Bouncing back from an 0-4 start, Delhi (12-6) carried a 10-game winning streak into conference play.
“We have played some 5A schools, and Iota has a really good girls basketball program,” OCS coach Stan Humphries said. “But as far as our classification and our district, it was a very tough test for us at their place. This is the first time we have won over there in a long time.”
It wasn’t necessarily pretty, but Humphries isn’t complaining.
“We may not have played the smartest and our execution may not have been the greatest, but we played hard and came out on top,” Humphries said.
Coming off of a state semifinal appearance last season, the Lady Eagles have continued to progress.
“We were a young team last year. We started two freshmen and three sophomores,” Humphries said. “This year, we are starting two sophomores and three juniors.”
Sophomores Avery Hopkins and Jayden Ellerman join Conleigh Laseter, Emery Wirtz and Carley Teekell in the starting five.
Seniors Allie Rae Hamby, Andi Grace Melton and Lauren Shanas headline a deep bench.
“Our three seniors are our leaders, and we have some sophomores we sub in,” Humphries said. “We have a lot of kids that I feel like can get the job done.”
As their record testifies, the Lady Eagles have been getting the job done.
“You’re not going to win every game, but if you play hard, you give yourself an opportunity,” Humphries said.
Another tough road challenge awaits Tuesday night as the Lady Eagles take on Cedar Creek in Ruston at 6 p.m. Winners of 14 straight, the Lady Cougars (15-1, 1-0) opened district play Friday night with a 52-45 victory at St. Frederick.
