Ouachita Christian hangs its hat on relentless pressure, and St. Martin’s Episcopal found that out in a 64-32 Lady Eagle semifinal victory Monday afternoon.
No. 1 (28-2) OCS claimed its spot in the Division IV State Championship Game against No. 2 Highland Baptist at 2:30 p.m. Thursday thanks to a defense that always travels.
The moment wasn’t too much for OCS, and that was the message from girls head coach Stan Humphries following a lopsided quarterfinal victory days prior.
“Visiting with our girls after the game, the message was this game was over,” Humphries said. “We’re moving on to Hammond to play a game. And two years ago we went down to Alexandria to play a game and I felt we were a little in awe of going somewhere like that. We were wide-eyed. And I told them (after the St. Edmund win), ‘We’ve been there before. So now let’s go and realize that and just play our game.’”
St. Martin’s hit just 26% of its shots and finished with 39 turnovers in a loss to the Lady Eagles in Hammond.
Offensively, OCS broke the press easy early on, and Conleigh Laseter’s first triple of the game put the Lady Eagles up 10-2. The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 17-6 lead in the first quarter, as OCS took advantage of seven first-quarter steals that often time led to transition points.
The turnovers added up quickly for St. Martin’s, as Anna Dale Melton recorded a steal and layup seconds into the second quarter.
St. Martin’s turned the ball over 20 times in the opening 16 minutes and hit just 4-of-17 shots (23.5%) in the first half.
Despite going 1-of-9 from the 3-point line in the first half, the Lady Eagles rode their defense en route to taking a 27-13 advantage into halftime.
Back-to-back 3-pointers for St. Mary’s to start the third quarter bridged the gap to single digits.
However, Emery Wirtz scored her ninth point of the game to halt the momentum. Her put-back basket put the Lady Eagles back in front by 11 in the third quarter, and that bucket led to an 11-0 run that gave OCS a comfortable lead in Hammond.
OCS cruised into the fourth quarter with a 48-23 lead.
Hopkins led the Lady Eagles with 15 points, while Wirtz added 14 in the OCS win.
