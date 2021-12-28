The matchup between Ouachita Christian and Carroll in the final game of the Sidney Smith Invitational Tournament Tuesday night turned into a war of attrition. A back-and-forth slugfest that featured two feisty teams that like to get up and down the floor was ultimately won by the defending Division IV State Champions, as OCS prevailed 66-52.
"We've been off four or five days before Christmas, and you never know how your team is going to come back after being off," OCS head coach Stan Humphries said. "We're not back to where we where, and that's OK. I knew it was going to be that kind of game. They're physical and aggressive. We got them into foul trouble and got to the line a lot. That helped us. We didn't play perfect, but it was good to get a win after the holiday break after that."
OCS made its move in the third quarter. Carroll took its first lead of the game midway through the quarter. Amyah Timber recorded back-to-back fast break points to give the Lady Bulldogs a 37-36 advantage.
OCS didn’t panic. The Lady Eagles came right back down the court and moved the ball around until a wide open Anna Dale Melton caught it behind the arc. She let it fly and sunk the 3-pointer to regain the lead.
"It was big for us to hit that outside shot," Humphries said. "Anna Dale has been shooting the ball well this year. We've got a lot of girls that can shoot it from the outside, so it's not like you can hone in on one girl."
The Lady Eagles then ripped off an 11-2 in the quarter before taking a 49-41 lead into the final quarter.
"Our girls are still young, so sometimes a shot like that can lift them up or lower them down," Carroll head coach Reginald Williams said. "We're still learning how to play even keeled."
Sara Shivers scored seven points in the final quarter, as OCS fended off the Lady Bulldogs
OCS got off to a fast start and built a 9-2 lead after Anna Dale Melton converted an and-one that resulted from a lazy in-bound pass from Carroll on the other end. The Lady Eagles led 14-4 after Madison Basco’s and-one, but Carroll wasn’t going away on this Tuesday night.
A 5-0 run that was highlighted by Aalyrah Wheeler’s strong drive to the basket cut the deficit to five before OCS’ Mackenzie Lipa hit a buzzer beater to give the Lady Eagles an 18-11 lead after an exciting first quarter.
The second quarter’s pace stalled due to both teams piling enough fouls for each club to enter the double bonus. Carroll and OCS exchanged blow after blow. Jayden Ellerman picked the pocket of a Lady Bulldog player before free throws on the other end gave OCS an eight-point lead.
Later, Carroll used a 5-0 run that featured a Pashawna Wheeler 3-pointer to draw within four. OCS took a 33-30 lead into the break.
