A seven-run sixth inning turned a competitive 2-1 battle between Sterlington and Ouachita Christian into a one-sided victory for the Lady Eagles.
Fresh off of the 9-1 victory, where the Eagles strung together 10 hits, (14-11) OCS climbed to No. 10 and within a single power point of one of those coveted Top 8 spots, which grants an opening round home playoff game.
“If we win out, we should be able to jump into the Top 8 really because of the strength of schedule,” OCS head coach Daniel Kirkendall said. “We’re gaining points without even playing because we’ve played teams like West Monroe, West Ouachita, Cedar Creek, St. Frederick and Calvary. A lot of people say their schedule is tough, but ours is brutal. We’ve only played four teams with a losing record.”
And beating a 3A rival by eight runs certainly doesn’t hurt OCS’ chances of climbing the ranks in the next week.
No. 5 (16-7) Sterlington was one simple mishap away from tying the game in the sixth inning. Trailing 2-1, a Sterlington base runner crossed home plate, but the umpire ruled she did not actually touch the plate. An OCS player tagged out the base runner to end the inning, as Sterlington players and coaches tried to grasp what just happened.
“The crowd was hollering,” Kirkendall said. “From the dugout, we couldn’t see that she had missed the plate. It was actually our fans that yelled, ‘Tag her!’ Softball is such a momentum sport. Called out at home and now they were all mad. As soon as the umpire said out, I pulled our girls off the field, and you could sense the momentum changing.”
That’s when OCS erupted for seven runs thanks to Sarah Shivers’ triple, Carley Teekell’s RBI single, Isabella Fulmer’s single and a few Lady Panther errors.
“But the story really was Carley Teekel in the circle,” Kirkendall said.
Teekel allowed just one run on three hits and five walks. She also struck out six in the victory.
“Every win is important down the stretch here, but that was a signature win for us,” Kirkendall said.
