West Monroe, LA (71291)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. A few storms may be severe. High 86F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.