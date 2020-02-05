Ouachita Christian's Lady Eagles had trouble getting their shots to fall early in their contest with the Lady Storm in Ferriday Tuesday.
But thanks to a swarming full-court pressure defense, the Lady Eagles had plenty of attempts in a 65-29 win over Delta Charter.
The Lady Eagles, who improved to 29-0 with the win, kept Delta Charter from crossing midcourt most of the night, leading 14-6 after one period and 39-12 at halftime.
"We go out with the intention of playing really active, pressure defense," said Ouachita Christian head coach Stan Humphries. "We were able to make some steals and get in the passing lanes, which let to a lot of inside shots, put-backs and rebound baskets. We take the attitude that it's not who you play, but how we play every night. If we do that, we have a shot to win each game."
Emery Wirtz led Ouachita Christian with 15 points. Conleigh Lasester added 13 and Avery Hopkins 12.
Cloi Cummings led Delta Charter with 12 points, while Shyvlie Blaney added 11.
Delta Charter boys coach Geary Crawford wasn't satisfied with his team's play at the end of the first quarter against Ouachita Christian Tuesday in Ferriday even though the Storm led 19-17 against the bigger Eagle team.
"I told the guys, "Look, those are football players," Crawford said. "They can't bang on you if they can't catch you. Y'all are better athletes than they are."
Delta Charter then outscored the Eagles 21-16 in the second quarter to take a 40-33 lead. Both teams scored 40 points in the second half.
Mackenzill Jones led Ouachita Christian with 20 points. Casesy Cobb and Cole Bryan added 16 points each.
Trace Miller, who didn't start the game because of missing practice with an illness on Monday, came off the bench in the first quarter and scored the five points of the first quarter, including a 3-pointer with 33 seconds remaining to put the Storm up by two.
Kavarius Whitehead drove to the basket for most of his game-leading 28 points. Ny'Kel Brooks added 24 and Miller 23.
