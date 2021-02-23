Like an experienced cagy competitor, No. 1 Ponchatoula delivered a one-two punch out of the opening tip that any and all prizefighters would approve of.
Ponchatoula left no doubt in a 79-53 second-round playoff victory over Ouachita in the Class 5A ranks.
The undefeated (28-0) Green Wave looked like the No. 1 overall seed with a 9-0 surge less than two minutes into the opening period. The (13-8) Lady Lions called timeout with 6:13 left to play in the first quarter after three turnovers aided Ponchatoula’s fast start.
Ouachita head coach Chrissy Givens knew what her team was up against, and yet the Lady Lions sluggish start was still unexpected.
“I was very surprised simply because we had such a great start at Pineville, and we were playing away. So you would think when you come home with your fans you would be even more pumped to play. But we were flat,” Givens said.
Perhaps motivation was a factor after Ouachita bounced Ponchatoula in a semifinal clash one year ago.
“Last year hurt,” Ponchatoula head coach Patricia Landaiche said. “We had one senior from last year. Today we were Facetiming her in the hotel, and she was reminding them of that hurt from last year.”
Ouachita defeated Ponchatoula, 64-60, in last year’s Class 5A semifinal clash, but the story was much different Tuesday night.
The Green Wave dominated virtually every statistic, as offensive boards led to second-chance points. The Green Wave shared the basketball well and got the ball inside to the post. Forward Amoura Graves scored 15 points in the first quarter alone. After Jaylee Womack’s second 3-pointer of the first quarter, the Green Wave rode a 32-10 lead into the second quarter.
“(Womack and Graves) are solid players,” Givens said. “They’re not fancy at all. And that’s what I try to teach my girls. They do the basic things very well. We don’t need fancy. We need effective.”
Breanna Day knocked down a couple of treys for the Lady Lions in the second quarter, and Ouachita players did their part to get to the hoop and create some scoring opportunities.
Unfortunately, free throws were left on the table. Ouachita hit just 4-of-14 from the charity stripe in the first half, as Ponchatoula took a comfortable 45-24 lead into the break.
Womack led all with 28 points in the victory. Graves added 27 points in the runaway victory for Ponchatoula.
Days hit five treys and led the Lady Lions with 15 points in the final game of the season for the Lady Lions.
