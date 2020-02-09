The Ouachita Lady Lions (26-6, 7-1) got the best of the Ruston Bearcats (13-15, 3-5) in a 49-21 Friday night matchup.
The Lady Lions started off strong forcing three straight turnovers on the first three Bearcat possessions.
After leading 6-3 after the first quarter, Ouachita found its rhythm in the second. The final three minutes of the period ended with several costly turnovers, though senior Lafaedria Green’s and-one allowed Ouachita to lead 20-7 at the half.
Green made several big plays and forced some big turnovers to push the lead, and in the last few seconds of the third.
The lions looked to pull away in the forth with two quick scores. As the period winded down, Amia Gibson helped close the game out by forcing several turnovers and scoring three baskets on the other end.
Green led both teams with 11 points.
“Ouachita has always been a consistent and successful program with players and coaches wanting to win year in and year out,” Ruston head coach Merideth Graf said.
