The combination of Northshore’s proven resiliency and Ouachita’s previous quarterfinal woes made the final seconds of the Lady Lions’ 62-58 win all the more frightening for the Ouachita faithful. But it also made the win all the more sweet for head coach Amber Obaze-Ford and her team.
“It means a lot,” Obaze-Ford said. “They said they wanted to get over the hump, and they made it happen.”
Heading into the matchup with No. 25 Northshore, who had already taken out District 2-5A opponents West Monroe and Pineville in the playoffs, the Lady Lions were making their fourth consecutive appearance in the quarterfinals. Ouachita was 0-3 in the previous quarterfinal matchups but broke through to make a return trip to the Top 28 for the first time since 2012. The Lady Lions couldn’t have done it without their seniors.
After trailing 25-22 at the half, senior guard Skylar Buie kick-started the offense with a 3-pointer that capped a 7-0 run, which was started by back-to-back transition buckets by Faith Lee. That put the Lady Lions on top 29-25.
“I wasn’t shooting in the first half because I didn’t want to rush anything,” Buie said. “I know that we needed to win, and I know that we needed to make shots.
That was the Lady Lions’ first 3-pointer of the game, but it certainly wasn’t their last. Buie hit two more 3-pointers in the quarter, as Ouachita built a 45-37 lead at the end of the period.
“We definitely go off the 3-ball,” Obaze-Ford said. “When the 3-ball goes in, that’s what excites us. Skylar made some big shots that we needed. She hasn’t shot it well the last couple of games, and we really needed her and she came through.”
The only thing slowing down fellow senior Lafaedria Green were the fouls she committed and the time spent on the bench because of it. Green picked up her fourth foul with 7:43 remaining in the fourth quarter, but Obaze-Ford knew Green couldn’t spend much time on the bench.
“She told me to play aggressive and play smart,” Green said.
Like the Lady Panthers did against West Monroe in the first round — Northshore rallied from 17 points down in the second half — the Lady Panthers made a run at Ouachita in the second half. A 9-0 run cut the Lady Lions’ lead to two with just two minutes remaining in the contest. Aiding that run was a technical foul on Ouachita for a sixth player running onto the court before being buzzed in. Ouachita had every opportunity to give the game away after.
“I had to keep myself strong and confident so my team would stay strong and confident,” Obaze-Ford said. “They got rattled, and I said, ‘No, we’re good. We’re going to make it through this.’”
Leading 54-52 with two minutes remaining, Green controlled an offensive rebound and got the follow-up to fall. Green finished the game with 23 points and 12 rebounds.
“She made some key buckets for us for sure,” Obaze-Ford said.
Northshore learned that if you try and play man defense on the Ouachita Lions, you better pack a lunch. Lee and Green did all of Ouachita’s damage inside in the first quarter. Green scored eight points and corralled eight rebounds in the quarter alone, as the Lady Lions took a 10-2 lead out of the jump.
“We made some turnovers because of the pressure, but we definitely held on and made the right plays,” Obaze-Ford said. “The best thing about it was they left Lafaedria in there one-on-one. Most people don’t do that. We had a lot of advantages. They put more attention on the guards instead of doubling down on her.”
Tyyunna Sylas drained a 3-pointer and got a baseline runner to fall for the Lady Panthers to narrow the gap to three at the end of the opening quarter.
Green scored 11 consecutive points for the Lady Lions before having to exit the game with three fouls. Both teams fell into foul trouble early, as Northshore and Ouachita were in the bonus with 5:38 to play in the second quarter.
That benefitted the Lady Panthers more than the Lady Lions. Northshore made 12-of-14 free throws in the first half, while Ouachita struggled and hit just 12-of-21 attempts in the first two periods.
Ouachita did not drain a 3-pointer in the first half and scored all of its points either inside the paint or at the charity stripe.
Lady Panthers forward Soniyah Reed scored 10 straight points to end the half and give Northshore a 25-22 halftime advantage.
The Lady Lions will play the winner of No. 4 Zachary and No. 5 Ponchatoula in Lake Charles next week in the semifinals.
