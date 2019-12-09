The strength of the team may have slid from the front court to the back court but one thing remains the same regarding Ouachita girls basketball: stacking wins remains a habit.
The Lady Lions completed a clean sweep in their own tournament last weekend. Ouachita opened the tournament with a 49-18 victory against Landry-Walker, where returning power forward Lafaedria Green led the Lady Lions with 15 points. Green led Ouachita with 16 points in the 44-41 Rayville win, as well, before guard Skylar Buie led the team with 19 points in a 60-42 win against Neville.
“The guard play is much stronger this year because there is a lot more experience,” Ouachita head coach Amber Obaze-Ford said. “Really (Green) is the only experienced player inside. Aaliyah (Washington) tore her ACL and was going to be the next strongest player inside next to Lafaedria. Victoria (Rencher) is out for now too, but she should be back in the next couple of weeks.”
Because of the presence of players like Buie and Tia Perry, the Lady Lions have still gotten off to a fast start this season. Along with their maturity in the back court, a big reason why has been the Lady Lions’ ability to rebound the basketball as a team.
“It’s a team effort right now,” Obaze-Ford said. “It’s not just one player doing it, and we’ve also been much better defensively. We’ve been working on changing some defenses to force more turnovers. We’ve been switching a lot from zone to man.”
One thing Obaze-Ford said she would like to see her team improve upon is playing better under control, especially underneath the basket.
“We’ve been punished because of our aggressiveness at times,” Obaze-Ford said. “We can’t get in our own heads after the officiating makes calls against us.”
The Lady Lions will look to keep up the fast start when they hit the road to challenge Benton and Walker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.