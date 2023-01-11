Don’t look now but the Ouachita Lady Lions are starting to make a claim for a District 2-5A Championship. It's early, but a 2-0 start in league play has Ouachita thinking bigger in 2023.
Lady Lions open 2023 with back-to-back wins
Jake Martin
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Don Redden Recap: Ouachita races past Rayville
- Store clerk charged for shooting robber
- Washington family seeks answers
- WPD officers accused of ‘excessive force’
- Sterlington girls record third 2-5A victory of the year
- Bayou Jamb releases plans for 2023 baseball jamboree
- Don Redden recap: Carroll, Ouachita, Sterlington advance
- Claiborne Christian leans on veteran players in Brown's first year
- Ouachita hosts 27th annual Don Redden tourney
- West Monroe man accused of kidnapping girlfriend
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
READ MORE
- BY SPENCER URQUHART | Home Field Sports
The 2022 fantasy football season was set to end on a high note in Week 17, but it came to a … Read moreSpencer the Guru's Top 10 takeaways from eventful 2022 fantasy football season
- BY SHANE JACKSON | Home Field Sports Contributor
An AFC North showdown will have the honor of being the Sunday Night Football matchup during … Read moreRavens at Bengals odds preview: Point spread, prediction for AFC Wild Card Round
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Don’t look now but the Ouachita Lady Lions are starting to make a claim for a District 2-5A … Read moreLady Lions open 2023 with back-to-back wins
- BY JIM DERRY | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read morePelicans big underdogs in Boston; high-scoring ACC affair: Best Bets for Wednesday (Jan. 11)
The City of West Monroe is seeking public input to inform the public of possible future impr… Read moreCity seeks input for transportation improvements
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
Promoter: Stampede brings some $6 million to area Read morePromoter: Stampede brings some $6 million to area
- By Jim Brown www.jimbrownusa.com
Not such a happy new year if you were a property owner in the Bayou State. Property insuran… Read moreJim Brown: Property owners beg for relief
- By Jeff Sadow jeffsadowcolumn-HannaPub@yahoo.com
Republican Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser’s best shot in his expected plea for people to elect him… Read moreJeff Sadow: You can’t beat something with nothing
- By Jeff Crouere jeff@ringsidepolitics.com
The frail, mentally incompetent 80-year-old President of the United States wants to serve in… Read moreJeff Crouere: No joke: Worst president wants another term
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
When the Word of God is not enough for a worshipper or church congregation, when we allow th… Read moreFor the Ages: The Bible says so
- By Jeremy Alford JJA@LaPolitics.com
While the Republican side of the governor’s race doesn’t exactly lack drama and intrigue, th… Read moreJeremy Alford: Governor’s race messy for Democrats
Thanks to an abundance of money ricocheting throughout the U.S. economy in light of trillion… Read moreEDITORIAL: Budget surpluses Louisiana style
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
Southside Economic Development District's governing board violated state law earlier this we… Read moreSEDD snubs state law sans quorum
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
The city of Monroe ended the 2021-2022 fiscal year with a $722,000-surplus in its general fu… Read moreMonroe reports $700,000 surplus in 2021-22 fiscal year
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
The Ouachita Parish Police Jury voted Monday to commit $371,000 in matching funds for a capi… Read moreOPPJ approves funding for Cheniere work
- BY SPENCER URQUHART | Home Field Sports
Each week leading up to Super Bowl 57, I’ll be evaluating the futures betting market for the… Read moreSuper Bowl futures see clear betting favorites, making long shots worth a look
- BY SPENCER URQUHART | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreRiding the hot hand with the Cavaliers, plus a Jimmy Butler prop: Best Bets for Jan. 10
- BY ZACH EWING | Home Field Sports
The 2022-23 college football season wrapped up with Georgia's 65-7 rout of TCU on Monday nig… Read more2023-24 college football national title odds: Georgia could three-peat, LSU in first 10 listed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.