After an 0-2 start, the Lady Lions ripped off four consecutive wins to improve to 4-3 on the season.
For new head coach Chrissy Givens, the transition from player to coach wasn’t exactly a smooth one with back-to-back 40-plus point losses to start the season.
“We had our first games postponed because we had to quarantine, and I got some of girls back from quarantine the day of the Bossier tournament,” Givens said. “So we went out there and lost by 40. Of course, I went ballistic cause we lost like that. I gave the girls a good talking to at practice the next week, but the girls bounced back extremely well.”
The Lady Lions recovered and defeated Wossman, Bastrop, Captain Shreve and Bossier. Ouachita’s upperclassmen like Breanna Day, D’Zyria Myles, Faith Lee, Amia Gibson and Aaliyah Washington have all stepped up and carried the load in the early going.
“We’re in the beginning stages of finding out who’s going to lead us, but the upperclassmen have played really well,” Givens said. “I’m extremely excited and eager to see how we continue to develop.”
Givens is still working on making the transition from player to coach. Before Givens accepted the job, she was still an active professional basketball player. She played last season with a team based in Romania called the ACS Sepsi SIC. She had been preparing her body for another season with the club before she accepted the open gig at Ouachita.
Givens recorded more than 2,500 points and 1,000 rebounds in her stellar career at Ouachita.
“The one thing I try to get them to do is play past their mistakes,” Givens said. “I won’t yank you out because of the mistake, but I’ll get you out when you stop playing because of a mistake. I notice that a lot in games. Girls will throw their hands up after a mistake instead of trying to chase down the other girl who stole the ball.”
Ouachita is slated to play Benton and Neville next week.
