The No. 8 Sterlington Lady Panthers have found their groove.
With 94 runs scored over the last seven games, in which the softball team has won six of those seven, Sterlington’s bats have caught fire. No game provided more evidence than Sterlington’s 24-4 victory against Neville last week.
“The score got away from me a little bit because we have not had a game where we just hit the mess out of the ball like that,” Sterlington head coach Jennifer Hickman said. “We ended up doing it that night. When I looked up, I finally noticed what the score was, and Trey (Dozier) has been struggling with some injuries and stuff they’ve had. But we just kind of finally exploded offensively, and I’ve been waiting on it all year long.”
The Lady Panthers totaled 17 hits in the win against the Lady Tigers. Hope Tucker doubled twice and tripled while accounting for six RBIs in the win, while Maddie Taylor and Hannah Claire Stewart homered in the win. Taylor actually homered twice in her 4-for-4 outing, where she also held Neville to two earned runs on five hits and three walks. Taylor, who missed last season with a torn ACL, struck out 10 Neville batters, as she has started to take over for a championship-hopeful squad.
“We obviously missed her big time last year,” Hickman said. “She struggled right at first, and we had some games where she got knocked around a little bit. We changed up some things with her as far as pitch calls. And ever since she’s been rolling. She’s been getting those strikeouts like I imagined her getting. Clearly it’s a big thing for our team. Our defense gets excited to have her in the circle.”
And the defense has been lights out as of late too. Skylar Cannon robbed D’Arbonne Woods of a homer in an 18-2 lopsided win, and Tucker, Emma Brown and Aubrey Carter have made several diving plays in the dirt that were head turners.
With a 15-9 record, Hickman hopes to continue to climb the power rankings as postseason nears.
