Off to a 4-1 start, the Sterlington Lady Panthers play four matches over the next five days.
Sterlington will visit Ouachita (8-1-1) on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Moving on to the St. Frederick Tournament, the Lady Panthers are paired against Neville on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Neville; West Ouachita on Friday at 4 p.m. at St. Frederick; and Live Oak on Saturday at 7 p.m. at St. Frederick.
“We really haven’t played that much, but I am pleased, so far,” Sterlington coach Lori Bruscato said. “We have four games this week, and it would be nice to get a fifth one one Saturday.”
Sterlington’s lone setback came at the hands of West Monroe, 3-1, on Dec. 3. Maddie Lawhon netted the Lady Panthers’ lone goal.
“I was very pleased with how we played against West Monroe,” Bruscato said. “Obviously, I would liked to have won, but it was a good game for us.”
Following an 8-0 victory over Wossman, the Lady Panthers blanked St. Frederick 6-0 on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Lawhon scored four goals — all assisted by Shelby Moore — vs. St. Fred. Emma Grace Brister added a goal on an assist from Emarie Adams, and Moore scored on a penalty kick.
“Offensively, we have kind of exploded,” Bruscato said.
Defender Allison Guerriero missed the West Monroe and St. Fred games with an injury, forcing Bruscato to juggle the lineup.
Lillian Edens stepped into Guerriero’s center back position where she was joined on defense by Kayla Dahlum and Madelyn Bozeman.
“Lillian, Kayla and Madelyn played really well back there,” Bruscato said. “I moved Madelyn to defense because of her speed. She’s tough back there. Against West Monroe, I told her to mark one of their better players, and she really shut her down.”
With the defense taking shape, Guerriero is likely to see more time on offense.
“The way our defense is playing frees me up to put Allison on defense or offense — wherever I need her,” Bruscato said. “I’m excited about that.”
Granted, it’s early, but Bruscato is confident the Lady Panthers are progressing in the right direction.
“I am proud of the effort the kids have shown, and we are passing the ball really well. We seem to be clicking,” Bruscato said. “It’s fun to see it all coming together after all the work they put in during the offseason. Hopefully, we can keep it up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.