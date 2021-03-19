Sterlington head coach Jennifer Hickman doesn’t shy away from competition. In a district that features no teams outside of the Lady Panthers (No. 4) in the Top 20 of Class 3A, Hickman welcomes stiff challenges between district tilts.
The Lady Panthers got that and more in one of the stranger games Hickman has been a part of. As Hickman put it, the Lady Panthers defeated Airline, but they won an ugly 20-16 contest.
“It was definitely more like a slow pitch game,” Hickman said, laughing. “It was back-and-forth each inning. They scored a couple of more runs than us in the first, and then we ended up leading 20-8. They scored eight runs in the seventh inning. But the wind was crazy. It made things crazy.”
Mallory Stevens led the Lady Panthers with three of Sterlington’s 14 hits in the win. Stevens, along with Ali Barnette, Emma Brown, Ella Cross, Emily Jester and Hope Tucker, hit doubles in the victory.
“We definitely had to change our hitting,” Hickman said. “I teach line drives, but the wind was blowing 15 m.p.h. So we started hitting rockets in the infield. Mallory caught the wind and sent bullets into the outfield. One of them actually hit a player. The top of our lineup was smoking.”
The Lady Panthers made quick work of Richwood, Wossman and Carroll in succession with back-to-back-to-back 15-0 victories to start district play.
Before diving deep into district play, the (13-4) Sterlington Lady Panthers defeated Forest, 13-2, and picked up a 7-3 win against Alexandria.
Tucker, Cross and Stevens led the Lady Panthers at the plate against Alexandria with two hits each.
Sterlington had a three-game win streak snapped in a 5-4 loss against North DeSoto the previous Friday night.
Trailing 5-0 in the sixth inning, the Lady Panthers pieced together a late rally. Sterlington scored two in the sixth before pushing two more runs across in the seventh. But unfortunately for Sterlington, the Lady Panthers comeback came up short.
Skylar Cannon recorded an RBI double and Brown drove in another run on a single in what was Sterlington's lone defeat in the last nine games.
