The West Monroe Lady Rebels had four members listed on the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Region teams.
Representing the South, catcher Kamryn Eaton and infielder Maddie Hayden were honored on the First-Team, while pitcher Maddie Nichols and utility player Maddy Manning were second-team selections.
Hayden hit .519 for the Lady Rebels, while Eaton led the team with 18 home runs.
Nichols posted a 27-3 record, while Manning hit .539 for the Lady Rebels.
Hayden earned The Ouachita Citizen’s 2021 Softball Player of the Year honor, while Nichols took the 2021 Pitcher of the Year Award. Eaton and Manning were First-Team All-Parish selections.
