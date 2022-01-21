Despite an 11-point fourth quarter performance from Ouachita’s Faith Lee, the No. 13 (18-8) West Monroe Lady Rebels held off a late (10-14) Ouachita rally to nab a 64-56 road victory Friday night.
The No. 36 Lady Lions trailed, 50-41, in the final quarter when Lee heated up and converted back-to-back-to-back buckets to draw the Lady Lions within three points.
West Monroe’s Pashonnay Johnson went to work and aggressively drove the ball to the rim for an and-one conversion. But Lee came right back on the next possession with a 3-pointer to make it a one-possession game again. Johnson answered again, but this time it was from the charity stripe, where she converted eight of nine free throws in the final quarter.
Johnson led all scorers with 27 points in the victory, while Lee had 23 points for the Lady Lions.
Shamiya Butler’s inside presence paid dividends in the third quarter. After the Lady Rebels and Lady Lions traded baskets back-and-forth in the second quarter, West Monroe created some separation with Butler’s put-backs underneath the bucket.
West Monroe led 48-39 at the conclusion of the quarter.
Trailing 18-11 heading into the second quarter, the Lady Rebels opened the quarter with an 11-2 run.
Pashonnay Johnson heated up with five straight points before lofting a half-court heave to an open Jaliyah Everett, who knocked down the triple. Everett hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Lady Rebels a 22-20 advantage in the quarter. Trystan James, who scored 13 of her 17 points in the first half alone, was active on the boards and converted an and-one to regain the lead for Ouachita.
There were six lead changes in the second quarter alone.
West Monroe surged ahead at the buzzer when Rakyla Russell knocked down a half-court 3-pointer to give the Lady Rebels a 33-30 halftime lead.
Barring losing Byrd McCarthy to a knee injury, the Lady Lions couldn’t have asked for a much better start to the contest.
Ouachita’s 17-3 run built an 11-point advantage in the opening quarter. Offensive boards and steals led to points in the paint for Ouachita early on. Lee and James each had six points in the quarter.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
