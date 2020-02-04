The (20-9, 6-1) West Monroe Lady Rebels showcased the undeniable discrepancy between the No. 8 team in the state and the No. 34 team with a 76-26 victory against Alexandria at West Monroe High School Tuesday night.
It might’ve taken the Top 10 Lady Rebels a couple of minutes to get going — ASH actually led 5-0 two minutes in — but once West Monroe kicked it into gear, there was no looking back.
The Lady Rebels ended the first quarter on a 20-1 run where six different West Monroe players scored. Most of those shots were fast-break points that were generated by steals resulting from a full-court press.
The run began with an Amaya West layup, followed by a Faith Robinson steal and layup. A Dezarae Stewart field goal followed after another West steal. West Monroe head coach John Green could feel the momentum switching, as he hollered from the bench, “Get inside!”
The Lady Rebels obliged, as Shamiya Butler utilized her size advantage and muscled around ASH in the post.
Alexandria reduced the Lady Rebels lead to single digits early into the second quarter before West Monroe went on an 8-1 run that culminated in a West 3-pointer. West Monroe finished the half strong, as back-to-back 3-pointers from Precious Robinson kick started a 17-1 run, allowing the Lady Rebels to take a 47-17 lead into the break.
West had 10 points at the half, while Butler had eight. Nine different Lady Rebels scored in the first two quarters.
West Monroe outscored ASH, 17-6, in the third quarter. The Lady Rebels emptied the bench with two minutes remaining in the quarter and played reserves for the remainder of the contest.
Butler led all with 12 points in the victory.
