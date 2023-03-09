West Monroe won the marathon, and the Lady Rebels certainly had to sweat it out.
In a game that was just shy of four hours long, the Lady Rebels (8-5) outlasted West Ouachita (7-4) in a 7-6 ballgame that featured 20 combined hits, nine combined errors and 399 combined pitches thrown between starters Macy Nordstrom and Briley Whittington.
The Lady Rebels walked it off in the 12th after Aubrey Bennett walked and advanced to second base on a passed ball. That’s when Chloe Massey stepped to the plate and delivered the walk-off double.
“What a game,” West Monroe head coach Amy Daigle said. “All respect to them. This is two of the top teams in Class 5A without a doubt. Both teams were resilient, and we were fortunate enough to come up with the big hit when it counted.”
Before the pitchers traded blanks on the board, the base paths saw heavy traffic early on.
West Ouachita threatened in the first inning with back-to-back singles from Addie Eckert and Kaylie Dowdy. Avery Freer walked to load the bases with no outs, as Bailey Neathery approached the plate. Neathery delivered a sacrifice fly to break the scoreless tie and give West Ouachita a 1-0 lead on the road.
Macy Nordstrom limited the damage after loading the bases with no outs. A strikeout and flyout followed the sacrifice fly to end the threat.
The Lady Rebels followed the same pattern at the plate with Mady Manning and Allie Chrislip producing singles at the top of the order with no outs. Karli Sellers drove in Manning with an RBI single. Nordstrom put the ball in play and scored Chrislip from third to give West Monroe a 2-1 lead. The Lady Rebels added to that lead when a wild pitch scored Sellers from third.
Trailing 3-1, West Ouachita struck back in the second. With two on and one out, Eckert delivered her second single of the game, and this one scored Braylyn Waggoner from third. Dowdy’s sacrifice fly that followed tied the contest, 3-3.
The game didn’t stay tied for long. With two on and two outs, Aubrey Bennett delivered a 2-RBI double to put West Monroe back in front, 5-3.
West Ouachita put three on the board in the fourth inning. The first came on a throwing error, as both sides continued to put pressure on the opposing pitchers and defense by loading base runners. Avery Freer tied the contest with an RBI double that cleared West Monroe left fielder Addison Sullivan’s head. The Lady Chiefs took their second lead of the ballgame on the very next at bat when Neathery drove in Freer with an RBI single.
Bennett came through in the clutch again for West Monroe, and this time it was in the bottom of the fifth. Her sacrifice fly tied the contest again, 6-6, after Nordstrom led off the inning with a double.
Bennett, Sellers and Manning each produced two hits each for the Lady Rebels, while Eckert, Dowdy, Freer, Neathery and Ashlee Douglas all recorded two hits apiece for the Lady Chiefs.
Nordstrom had to dig deep inside the circle in the top of the sixth inning. With a pitch count of 132 pitches, Nordstrom stared down Whittington in the batters box with a 3-2 count and two on. Nordstrom took a deep breath and forced a groundout to end the inning.
Nordstrom found herself in trouble in the seventh inning again. After giving up a double to Douglas in the top of the seventh, Nordstrom struck out Waggoner, but it was a wild pitch that allowed Douglas to advance to first and Waggoner to reach first safely with no outs. An intentional walk and strikeout loaded the bases with one out for the top of the order. Eckert grounded into a fielder’s choice before Dowdy grounded out to second, as West Monroe got out of the inning unscathed.
The bottom half of the inning put Whittington in a similar situation. Macy Funderburk reached on an error with two outs before Bennett recorded a single. With runners on the corners, Whittington forced a groundout to send the game into extras.
“The pitchers settled in,” Daigle said. “What stamina and resilience we saw from both pitchers. When the rematch happens in West Ouachita, what a game that will be.”
