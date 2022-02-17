West Monroe head coach John Green called it a Catch-22.
The Lady Rebels defeated their opening round opponent Hahnville, 48-37, earlier in the season. And because of that success, Green wanted to implement a similar strategy against the Lady Tigers in Thursday night’s opening round playoff game. Hahnville was prepared.
“That’s the thing about playing a team you played earlier in the year that you had success against,” Green said. “Are you the dumb coach who changes something that worked? Everything we were doing, they were one step ahead in schemes. And we were in a war. I expected nothing less.”
After trailing, 27-26, at halftime, the No. 9 (24-9) West Monroe Lady Rebels rallied at home to beat No. 24 (18-16) Hahnville, 55-46, Thursday night.
Green switched up his defensive strategy in the second half, and after failing to stack points off of turnovers in the first half, the Lady Rebels were running in the second.
“We switched up zones and gave them something we haven’t all day, and I think it helped as far as the gaps they were splitting us with earlier weren’t there,” Green said. “We kept them on the perimeter and they missed some shots. That’s when we started our transition offense.”
The Lady Rebels forced turnovers during a 10-2 run in the third quarter to take an eight-point advantage over the Lady Tigers. The run was capped by a Pashonnay Johnson drilling a 3-pointer. Johnson scored eight of her 17 points in the third quarter.
The Lady Rebels led by 11 points after Rakyla Russell’s 3-pointer in the fourth quarter. Hahnville took a timeout as the momentum swelled for West Monroe’s bench.
The Lady Tigers made a run at it in the final quarter. Hahnville’s 9-2 run made it a 48-44 contest with a little over two minutes to go. With a defender in her face, Johnson drove the lane and finished a tough floater to expand the Lady Rebels lead. West Monroe closed the game out from there.
The first half featured 10 lead changes and four ties. West Monroe drained three treys in the half with Russell’s 3-pointer in the second quarter tying the game, 16-16. Russell had a nice feed to Jaliyah Everett two possessions later, as the Lady Rebels surged ahead in the second quarter.
Hahnville finished the half on a 5-0 run to take a 27-26 advantage into the locker room. Kourtney Irons drained a 3-pointer for the Lady Tigers in the final minute.
With the victory, West Monroe will make the trip to No. 8 St. Amant Monday.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
