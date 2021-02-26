The video was admittedly hard for West Monroe head coach John Green to watch.
Before the (17-5) Lady Rebels took a bus ride down to No. 2 Lafayette for a quarterfinal clash on Thursday, Green received a clip from a former player that spun an idea that would later lead to a bonding moment for his “scrappy” team.
Former Lady Rebel Abby Lee, who graduated in 2015, sent Green a video of herself offering support and advice to the Lady Rebels. Green was floored after watching the video, but then he had an idea. Why not get other former players to voice their support to his current squad?
West Monroe’s coaching staff pieced a montage of former players together, along with a video of support from the boys basketball team, to surprise and hopefully inspire this 2020-21 group before taking on a top seed in Class 5A.
"The idea of this video was to let them know that, 'Hey, you're not just playing for you. You're playing for this community,'" Green said.
The Lady Rebels took the long bus ride down to Lafayette, ate at Chilis and had shootaround at Pineville High School before getting back onto the bus with 90 minutes to go before tipoff.
Green knew that was the time to play the video, but he couldn’t say a word. The emotions were building, so assistant coach Lee Morrow introduced the video and played it. The voices of the past mixed with the roar from his current Lady Rebels was almost too much for the 14-year head coach to take.
“It’s just a lot of emotions,” Green said. “That’s your old players, you know? I had to turn my back. (Morrow) said, ‘Coach, if you could have seen their eyes when we played that video…’”
The motivation worked. Despite trailing for most of the game, the No. 10 Lady Rebels upset Lafayette, 52-48. It was a game Green will never forget, and not simply because it’s the second time in his coaching career that his Lady Rebels have punched a ticket to the state tournament. He’ll never forget it because of the bizarre nature of it.
“You trail the whole game, and the next thing you know Shamiya (Butler) fouls out and Makayla (Glass) hits a 3 and gets a steal and then she fouls out. So that’s two of our top players that we don’t have in the fourth quarter,” Green said. “How do you win a ballgame against the No. 2 seed like that?”
The Lady Rebels did it with grit and experience. West Monroe dialed up the full-court press, and Lafayette, which is mostly made up of sophomores, started throwing the ball away. The Lady Rebels took advantage of those gaffes, as West Monroe played cool, calm and collected down the stretch.
“I thought they got really tight,” Green said. “And we wouldn’t go away. We did some silly things offensively and hurt ourselves early on, but we were only down by four at halftime. I think (Lafayette) panicked a little.”
West Monroe outscored Lafayette 23-15 in the final period.
Pashonnay Johnson led the Lady Rebels with 18 points. Johnson hit 9-of-12 free throws in the fourth quarter to help close out the victory. Glass contributed 15 points in the victory for the Lady Rebels, as well.
Bizarre is really how you could describe the entire season for the Lady Rebels. One unfortunate COVID-19 contact tracing after the next forced West Monroe to play one game in five weeks. And once returning, the Lady Rebels were understandably rusty, as West Monroe lost three games after returning. Fans and parents alike were growing frustrated by the results, but the Lady Rebels bought in.
“I look back and I think about how we changed up the scheme a bit,” Green said. “We couldn’t shoot it well when we came back, so we knew we had to create some points. So instead of playing man, we started pressing more and playing more zone. Next thing you know that style fits right into our wheelhouse. What I love about this team too is they’re the scrappers. This senior class wasn’t supposed to be the group. They were the in-between class, but they are just such a scrappy group. They’re the class that ends up getting us back to the state tournament.”
The Lady Rebels will look to keep this same synergy in Hammond, as the Lady Rebels take on No. 6 Captain Shreve in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
