John Green described the fallout of Amaya West’s injury as a grieving process. It’s about the only way he knew how.
When West Monroe’s senior guard suffered her second ACL tear in a tournament down in Baton Rouge, the Lady Rebels, with tears in their eyes, learned a valuable lesson — Life isn’t fair.
West, who was popular enough with her classmates to earn the title Miss West Monroe, was instantly relegated to the sideline for the second straight season. After a breakout sophomore season, West played just a month of high school basketball in her final two seasons.
“Really to be honest with you, everybody and anybody that was there knew what she’d gone through, missing a whole year of basketball already,” West Monroe head coach Green said. “So everybody was overcome with tears. We literally played the whole fourth quarter crying. Everybody was crying.”
The Injury
The West Monroe boys basketball team couldn’t help but peak through the doors of West Monroe’s gymnasium two years ago. With a near capacity crowd, West Monroe and Ouachita were battling back-and-forth in an overtime classic.
No. 3 Ouachita had a 16-game win streak on the line, and every time it felt like the Lady Lions were fixing to pull away, the Lady Rebels answered with a bucket on the other end. And in the most critical moments of the game, West put the ball on the floor and drove the lane for clutch buckets.
Down 49-47, West got one to fall with eight seconds remaining to send the contest to overtime. Like déjà vu, West made the game-winning drive and basket in overtime to give the Lady Rebels a 56-54 dramatic victory.
Strong drives to the basket were practically West’s signature in high school basketball, and it was one of those euro steps toward the basket that ultimately ended her high school career in a game against Liberty in Walker High School’s tournament back in December.
“She’s a very aggressive driver of the basketball,” Green said. “When she hit the second step on the euro she went straight to the ground.”
In that moment everyone knew. Even if coaches, players or fans tried to suggest otherwise, West was the first to know and she was the first to admit it.
“I told them it was torn,” West said. “I went to the training room in the back, came back out after I calmed down, got on crutches and iced up. The girls were battling back (against Liberty). I love those girls, and they love me so it hurt for them to see that, especially after last year.”
The torn ACL in her right knee came approximately 18 months after sustaining her first ACL tear.
The torn ACL in her left knee occurred in the summer of 2021. Sidelined for her junior season, the West Monroe shooting guard/small forward went to Lakewood Physical Therapy for a couple of months before lifting weights under West Monroe football coach DeMichael Dizer to prepare for her senior year.
“He really played a huge part in that process,” West said. “I went to him six days a week. I started in November or December (2021).”
Those hard weight lifting sessions and hours of physical therapy were among the first things West thought about on that gym floor one month ago.
“I know how hard it is mentally and how hard it is physically to get back to where I would be able to play,” West said. “For that to happen, I just couldn’t believe it. I was in shock for days. I really couldn’t believe it happened again. I just trust God that whatever is happening to me in the moment is all a part of my future and what’s to come.”
West is scheduled to have surgery with Dr. Dan Cooper in Frisco Friday. Cooper is the head physical for Dallas Cowboys and specializes in arthroscopic and reconstructive knee surgeries.
As fate would have it, West will miss the Ouachita contest Friday to have surgery.
“I said of all games it had to be Ouachita,” West said, laughing.
Basketball Royalty
Like anyone would, West has good days and bad days battling the disappointment of being sidelined again. But she perseveres. What else would you expect from a hall of fame bloodline?
West is the granddaughter of 2018 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame inductee Larry Wright
Wright was a two-time Parade Magazine All-American at Richwood, where he took part in a 1972 Class 3A State Championship. Wright went on to become the SWAC Player of the Year in 1976 before playing for the Washington Bullets and winning an NBA championship in 1978.
More success followed. In fact, all of Wright’s siblings had prosperous athletic careers. Wright’s daughter and West’s mother, Ashana West, won four straight conference championships with the Grambling women’s team. Larry Wright Jr., was part of West Monroe’s first state championship team before signing to play football at Notre Dame, and Imani Wright starred at Florida State before becoming a WNBA draft pick.
And to top it all off, West’s father, Damon West, coached the Rayville Hornets to back-to-back state championships in 2018 and 2019.
How’s that for family lineage?
“I never felt pressure,” Amaya West said. “I knew (my family) always wanted me to be happy. I enjoyed playing basketball, but I knew I had big shoes to fill. But there was never any pressure because I am my own person.”
The Burton Coliseum Complex in Lake Charles was kind to the West family through the years, and Damon West admitted he got a chuckle when his daughter sent him a text about it the other day.
“She sent me and my wife a picture of it and said this has been home for the last five years. And there’s no doubt,” Damon West said.
Damon West recently stepped down as head coach to take on an administrative role, and the impact he left on the court goes well beyond the state championships he brought back to Rayville High. Whether he knows it or not, his influence in that community didn’t go unnoticed in his own home.
“It was incredible because he’s so passionate about that and being a father to those kids. Some of those kids don’t have that,” Amaya West said. “Watching how much they love him and loved playing for him was extremely special.”
Amaya’s love for the sport of basketball comes naturally, but it wasn’t until she turned 10 years old where it became one of her greatest passions. She’d been playing since she was 6, but something flipped four years later.
“My mom was coaching my rec team, and I don’t know, it was just so much fun,” Amaya West said.
A Bright Future
Being named homecoming queen was a big deal for Amaya West, but not for obvious reasons. Of course, an honor like that is craved by many, just like being named Miss West Monroe. But the West family’s identity has always been intertwined with sports for obvious reasons. This was an opportunity for Amaya West to show another side.
“That title was extremely special to me because I was able to represent my family in a different way,” Amaya West said. “Most people look at us as sports people. So that portrayed my family in a different light.”
With a 4.0 GPA, Amaya West will graduate later this year and major in biology at Louisiana Tech with hopes to become an orthopedic surgeon, though she isn’t sure where she will attend medical school just yet.
Focused and driven, Amaya West has laid out the blueprint for success for her siblings, freshman Raegan and fifth grader Damon Jr.
Perhaps that’s her proudest accomplishment yet, or at least that’s her father’s.
“She takes ownership of a lot of things,” Damon West said. “She’s just 17. She’s always worked out and studied without me and my wife having to tell her.”
And the high school experience isn’t over just yet. The Lady Rebels want to make a return trip to the state tournament this year, and Amaya West plans on making the journey with her teammates.
“As soon as I can be back, I’m going to be here,” Amaya West said. “It’s tough at times because it gets difficult watching, but I know they support me and genuinely care about what I’m going through. Even if I can’t be out there, I’m going to be here for them.”
