The No. 6 (9-6) Neville Lady Tigers are young, but maturing before head coach Trey Dozier’s eyes.
The first revelation of that maturity can be tracked back to Elle Carter’s walk-off single against NELA powerhouse Oak Grove two weeks ago.
“We needed to see our girls in a pressure situation, and we spent the whole week before working on that,” Dozier said. “Caroline Moak was at bat, and we gave her a bunt twice. She fouled two of them off. I gave her bunt again, and you could actually see her knees buckle she was so worried. She watched two balls then got on base with a slap. And so just that right there, you could see the girls maturing.”
Carter’s single after Moak got on base alloted the Lady Tigers a credible 3-2 victory against Oak Grove.
Neville followed the victory with wins against Alexandria Senior High (11-6) and Franklin Parish (12-11). No. 3 Tioga was able to disrupt the Lady Tigers momentum in a game sandwiched between those victories, but the Lady Tigers were able to respond with a win against the Lady Patriots last Thursday.
“We came out with a lot of errors in the first inning, which gave Franklin Parish a big lead. So we had to battle back throughout the game,” Dozier said. “Ellie Loftin and Addie Bagwell were killing the ball.”
Loftin and Bagwell each had two hits in the victory, along with Lela Hansen, Alice Rutledge and Carter.
Strangely, the Lady Tigers second victory against Franklin Parish seals up the district for Neville.
“Bastrop isn’t playing softball, so that’s it for us when it comes to district play,” Dozier said.
