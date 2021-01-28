Going into a matchup against West Monroe after the Lady Rebels pulled off an upset victory against Ouachita days prior had the Neville Lady Tigers somewhat concerned going in.
But Neville head coach Lorrie Guimbellot had faith in her squad, and trusted the Lady Tigers to do what they’ve done all year — play fast, hard and aggressive on the defensive end.
That paved the way for a 36-29 victory against the Lady Rebels at home Tuesday night.
“Hey, we didn’t score a lot but guess what? We didn’t give up a lot either,” Guimbellot said.
Gabrielle Kelley, who has been out for a month, returned and made huge plays on both ends during the fourth quarter, including scoring six points in the final frame.
“Those points were huge, and she got a couple of steals to force some turnovers there,” Guimbellot said.
Those plays were particularly important because West Monroe was making a run to get back into the game. The Lady Tigers led 21-9 at half before the Lady Rebels ripped off a 12-2 run to close the third quarter and get within six points.
“We knew they were going to make a run because they’re a quality team so we had to be able to withstand them,” Guimbellot said. “We knew they were riding a high after that Ouachita win, so we said let’s take care of Neville. That win was huge for us.”
Jaliaya Everett hit a couple of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter for the Lady Rebels, but Neville held off the rally to improve to 12-2 overall. Neville currently sits at No. 3 in Class 4A after beating a 5A foe.
