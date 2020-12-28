The Neville Lady Tigers have ridden the experience of returning seniors DaKayla Howard and Jajuana Briggs to a 5-2 start during this stop-and-go basketball season.
The Lady Tigers suffered losses to Parkway and Ouachita Christian, but have wins against Woodlawn-Shreve, West Ouachita (twice), Richwood and Wossman.
“We have eight seniors this year, and having DaKayla and Jajuana back is big for us,” Neville head coach Lorrie Guimbellot said. “Besides that everybody is learning new roles as starters. We got (center) Mia Hardin, who’s eligible after transferring over from Bastrop.”
The Lady Tigers are still tweaking their lineup after getting some unexpected results against Wossman. The Lady Tigers had an offensive explosion, scoring 75 points in a 50-point victory against the Lady Wildcats. Because two players missed practice leading into the game, Guimbellot started sophomore T.K. Willis and senior Jamiya Robinson, and liked what she saw.
“Bringing those two off the bench was big because we don’t have that get-up and get after it we’ve had,” Guimbellot said. “We found something there. They looked pretty darn good, so we’re going to keep that lineup and see how it does.”
Neville is still working to gain depth, which is a little bit more difficult this season with limited practice time and frequent game cancellations.
“We had to quarantine right before the Bossier tournament at the end of November,” Guimbellot said. “And we’ve had games canceled. It’s hard. We practiced just once before playing Richwood after having to quarantine. You’re trying to protect your kids too. I’ll wipe the ball down every chance I get because it is scary.”
Guimbellot said she’s just happy her players are getting the chance to play during the pandemic. The Lady Tigers will return to the court Wednesday night against West Monroe.
