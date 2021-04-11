It’s go time for St. Frederick softball.
The power rankings make the objective as clear as it ever has been for the Lady Warriors — just win.
After winning nine of their previous 10 games, (17-8) St. Frederick headed into a weekend tournament at Mangham High School against the likes of Sterlington, Neville and Forest with an urgency to win and stay among the Top 8 in Division IV.
“It’s really close between No. 5, No. 6, No. 7 and No. 8,” St. Frederick head coach Ronnie LaSuzzo said before the weekend. “These next five games can really make a difference to where we’re seeded in the playoffs. I’d like to finish five, six or seven. But it’s just a matter of us taking care of business.”
Heading into the weekend, the Lady Warriors were No. 8, according to GeauxPreps.com. No. 6 Cedar Creek had less than a 0.3 lead over No. 9 Opelousas Catholic in the power ranking, so that put even more emphasis on the weekend results.
St. Frederick was able to pull off a 7-4 victory against the 3A Lady Panthers, where Sarah Grace Loftin led the team with a 3-for-3 afternoon. But Neville defeated St. Frederick, 7-6, Saturday before Forest edged the Lady Warriors in a 2-1 contest.
Lela Hansen, Alice Rutledge and Kaitlyn Worsham all homered in the victory for the Lady Tigers, while Piper Yarbrough homered for the Lady Warriors in defeat.
The Lady Warriors sat at No. 8 after the weekend and hoped to make a leap before the season ends Thursday. Wherever St. Frederick ultimately lands in the seeding before the playoffs, LaSuzzo is confident the Lady Warriors will be able to handle the situation.
“Our district is so tough that I think it helps us for the playoffs,” LaSuzzo said.
