For the first time in 23 years, St. Frederick High School is headed to the state tournament in softball.
The No. 3 St. Frederick Lady Warriors (21-9) will make their first trip to semifinals since 2000 after defeating No. 6 St. John, 5-3, Saturday.
“It’s hard to put into words. These kids have deserved this. They’re the ones who put the work into it,” St. Frederick head coach Ronnie LaSuzzo said. “This is the second goal of the three goals we’ve set. So we’ve still got work to do. But I want them to celebrate this. I want them to be happy. We have to get back to work Monday to get better and ready for the next goal.”
That next goal of course involves winning a state championship, and St. Frederick will have to go through the winner of No. 7 Sacred Heart and No. 2 Riverside Academy on Friday.
But in order to have that opportunity, the Lady Warriors had to overcome an opponent that beat St. Frederick, 2-1, in last year’s quarterfinal matchup. And for a while, it looked like St. John just very well might have St. Frederick’s number, as the Lady Warriors were staring at a 2-0 deficit in the fourth inning.
But the Lady Warriors were game. Megan Day got the rally started with an RBI single before Avery Houser’s two-run single gave the Lady Warriors their first lead of the ballgame. Houser led the Lady Warriors with three hits in the win, and Day provided two more. St. Frederick added another run on Piper Yarbrough’s sacrifice fly.
“We all knew that we had good practices this week, and we knew that we could come back and score some runs and we showed that,” LaSuzzo said.
Abigail Creighton entered the contest with the Lady Warriors trailing, 2-0, and allowed just one run on three hits and one walk with eight strikeouts in 5.1 innings pitched.
“I could cry now I’m so excited,” Creighton said. “We really love our seniors and we really wanted to win for them, but also for ourselves because we wanted to win that state title. I’m just so happy that we got to this point and we made it.”
St. John made it a 4-3 affair in the sixth inning, but St. Frederick answered in the bottom half of the frame. Katie Taylor’s RBI double gave the Lady Warriors a much-needed insurance run.
“That was very important because we took the momentum back from them,” Creighton said.
Creighton recorded back-to-back strikeouts to end the contest in the seventh inning. The team rushed Creighton after her final strikeout and started a dog pile that won’t soon be forgotten at St. Frederick High School.
