The (9-1) St. Frederick softball team scored 44 runs over the last three games, which isn’t an abnormal rate for a team that’s produced 105 runs this season.
The Lady Warriors have scored double-digit runs in every ballgame this season and have beaten opponents by an average of 9.5 runs per ballgame.
“To be honest with you, I didn’t think we started the season too fast,” St. Frederick head coach Ronnie LaSuzzo said. “Once we got hitting, though, hitting is contagious. One just led after another. We started swinging the bat well and making the adjustments we’ve been talking about.”
In St. Frederick’s 15-0 win against Delhi last Thursday, Megan Day, Avery Houser and Abagail Creighton homered. Creighton and Victoria Gray combined for the three-inning no-hitter, as well.
Houser tripled, while Creighton, Piper Yarbrough and Kyndall Taylor doubled in St. Frederick’s 15-3 victory against Downsville.
“Avery is a special kid because she’s just an eighth grader,” LaSuzzo said. “She led off for me as a seventh grader last year. And we’ve been wondering who was going to step up and fill that RBI role of Sarah Grace Loftin, and Megan Day has been driving in runs so far.”
The Lady Warriors capped the weekend with a 14-2 win against D’Arbonne Woods that saw Creighton allow just one earned run on five hits and no walks. She struck out nine.
Houser went 5-for-6 with two doubles, a triple and a homer over the last three games.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
