The No. 2 Wossman Lady Wildcats are one win away from capturing the ultimate crown in high school basketball.
Wossman defeated No. 3 Albany, 65-59, in the Class 3A semifinal contest Wednesday to advance.
With an early four-point lead, Anrya Wilson stole the basketball and found an open DaNaya Ross for an open trey that put the Lady Wildcats firmly in the driver seat. It didn’t take long before Wossman led by nine points just three-and-a-half minutes into the contest.
Wossman’s full court press gave Albany fits early on, and Ross and Wilson were sinking shots from behind the arc.
The Lady Wildcats led 20-10 after the first quarter.
The second quarter featured an up-and-down pace that seemed to favor Albany, though both sides struggled with turnovers in the quarter.
The Lady Hornets trimmed the deficit to three points with one minute to go in the half. Ramiah Augurson made two crucial shots in the final 50 seconds to help give the Lady Wildcats a 33-29 edge at halftime.
Wossman’s fourth 3-pointer of the night put the Lady Wildcats up 38-31 early on in the third quarter.
Wossman and Albany exchanged fast-break points back-and-forth until Albany’s Emma Fuller converted a layup to make it a one-point contest.
Like they did all night long, though, the Lady Wildcats answered and led 48-42 by the end of the third quarter.
An Albany free throw in the fourth quarter made it a tie ballgame with less than four minutes to play. Wilson took it strong to the hole to put the Lady Wildcats on top, 54-52, on the ensuing possession.
Wilson repeated that act after Albany tied it at 54-54. Back-and-forth both teams went.
Albany took its first lead of the contest at the charity stripe with two minutes remaining.
Brittany Burton regained the lead for the Lady Wildcats and Augurson converted a crucial putback to punctuate the victory.
Augurson led the team with 17 points and 15 rebounds. Wilson, Ross and Burton each had double-figure scoring totals in the victory.
Wossman will play No. 4 Madison Prep at 5 p.m. Saturday in the Class 3A State Championship Game.
