The Wossman Lady Wildcats secured their 10th straight victory of the season in the Sterlington Angus Basketball Shootout Wednesday afternoon.
But perhaps even more importantly, Wossman defeated a previously unbeaten Bastrop Lady Ram squad.
“Hey, that social media outlet is big now, and I think people from Bastrop were making some comments on social media,” Wossman head coach Otis Robinson said. “The girls, they use that to motivate them.”
Wossman’s DaNaya Ross might have been looking forward to the challenge more than anyone else on the court. Ross filled up the stat sheet with 26 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and three assists in the 53-30 victory.
“She refuses to lose,” Robinson said. “She’s a kid that loves a challenge. Once you challenge her, she wants to be on top. She wanted to defend their best player.”
Wossman led 30-20 at halftime but pulled away in the second half thanks to halftime adjustments. After Bastrop had success with its cutting in the first two quarters, the Wildcats stopped doubling and tried to cut off passing lanes. That, along with a notch turned up on the intensity level, proved to be the difference maker on the scoreboard.
The Lady Wildcats are off to a great start this season thanks to performances like Ross, but others like freshmen Ramiah Augurson and Anrya Wilson have also been crucial in the Lady Wildcats return to relevancy in girls hoops.
Wossman will look to keep the win streak rolling when it hosts (12-1) Lakeview Monday.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.