Carroll head coach Brandon Landers will resign as head football coach after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of battery of a police officer.
Landers to resign as Carroll football coach
Jake Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- IMPACT PLAYER: Carroll's Roberts stacks offers during summer
- IMPACT PLAYER: Brighter Day ahead for St. Frederick
- Landers to resign as Carroll football coach
- Dubach woman arrested for home invasion, child desertion
- OCS, Richwood to be featured in 'Legends of the Fall'
- Louisiana 4-H Shooting Sports wins national championship
- Rayville man arrested for obscenity at Pecanland Mall
- Obituaries - July 12, 2023
- No electronic traffic enforcement for Winnsboro yet
- West Monroe imposes $8 OMV fee
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
READ MORE
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Carroll head coach Brandon Landers will resign as head football coach after pleading guilty … Read moreLanders to resign as Carroll football coach
- BY SPENCER URQUHART | Home Field Sports
UFC 291 will get underway on Saturday, and the main card features one of the most feared MMA… Read moreDustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje odds preview: See who’s favored in UFC 291 main card
- BY JIM DERRY | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreBraves-Red Sox meet up Boston, 3M Open top 20 pick: Best Bets for July 26
- BY GABE HENDERSON | Home Field Sports
We'll preview every major conference in the Football Bowl Subdivision between now and the st… Read moreCollege football conference odds: Can Louisiana take the Sun Belt crown back?
- BY JIM DERRY | Home Field Sports
It’s NFL team preview time, and today we’re looking at the Indianapolis Colts. Each Tuesday,… Read moreIndianapolis Colts preview 2023: Over or under 6.5 wins? Chances to claim AFC South title?
- BY SPENCER URQUHART | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreRun total play in Pirates at Padres, plus a K prop parlay: Best Bets for July 25
- BY JIM DERRY | Home Field Sports
It’s NFL team preview time. Each Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from July 25 throug… Read moreHouston Texans preview 2023: Over or under 6.5 wins? Chances to claim AFC South title?
- BY JIM DERRY | Home Field Sports
Most sportsbooks have fairly low limits on how much someone can bet on college sports, espec… Read moreMan tried to bet $100,000 on LSU baseball vs. Alabama while texting ex-coach: SI report
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
The popular “Legends of the Fall” series is back on “The Morning Drive with Aaron and Jake” … Read moreOCS, Richwood to be featured in 'Legends of the Fall'
- BY SPENCER URQUHART | Homefield sports
Each day, one of our experts at will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sport… Read moreMLB run line play in Guardians at Royals, plus a parlay: July 24 best bets
- BY SPENCER URQUHART | Homefield sports
The 2023 MLB season truly feels like it’s entered the second half now over a week past the A… Read moreMLB betting stock report: Orioles up, Rays down as second half heats up
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
It’s not every year a wide receiver from Ouachita Parish garners an SEC offer. Read moreIMPACT PLAYER: Carroll's Roberts stacks offers during summer
- BY GABE HENDERSON | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreJason Day finishing position pick, Women's World Cup spread: Best Bets for July 23
- BY GABE HENDERSON | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreDenmark-China double action at the FIFA Women's World Cup: Best Bets for July 22
- BY GABE HENDERSON | Home Field Sports
The 2023 Southeastern Conference preseason football media poll has been released following t… Read moreWhat do the odds say about the SEC preseason football media poll?
- BY GABE HENDERSON | Home Field Sports
The reigning FIFA Women's World Cup champion, the United States, will kick off its title def… Read moreFIFA Women's World Cup odds preview: How do oddsmakers expect the USWNT to fare?
- BY GABE HENDERSON | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreTwo ways to play the USA-Vietnam Women's World Cup match: Best Bets for July 21
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Expectations are rising at St. Frederick High School. Read moreIMPACT PLAYER: Brighter Day ahead for St. Frederick
- BY GABE HENDERSON | Home Field Sports
The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is officially underway from Australia and New Zealand. The h… Read moreFIFA Women's World Cup odds preview: Who is favored to win each group?
- Paul Hurd
As of last Friday (July 14, 2023), the Louisiana legislature did what it needed to do, to co… Read moreScorecard for the 2023 veto session
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.