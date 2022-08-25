John Barr is faster than he looks. Sterlington head coach Lee Doty said as much in a press conference one day prior to the Panthers’ jamboree against Neville. Well, you can't say he didn’t warn you.
The first meeting between Sterlington and Neville in a two-quarter jamboree showdown left fans wanting more in Bill Ruple Stadium after the Panthers and Tigers exchanged leads in the final minute. The Panthers scored the game-winner with 56 seconds remaining, as Mason Lawhon tossed a screen to Barr, who turned up field and housed it 80 yards to give the Panthers a 10-6 victory.
“That’s why he’s a D-1 guy,” Doty said. “You saw him outrun all those guys from Neville, and them dudes can run. Heck of a jamboree, huh?”
It was Sterlington’s lone completion in a jamboree that saw Sterlington control the game with its patented option attack, but Barr admitted the Panthers tried to run the play earlier in the game.
“We’ve been wanting to run it all game,” Barr said. “I was like, ‘It’s there! It’s there!’ We tried to run it one time and it didn’t work out. We had to call timeout because we were about to get a delay of game. Finally we ran it, and I knew. They stacked us out there, and I was like, ‘It’s going to be there.’”
While the atmosphere felt less like a jamboree and more like a playoff encounter, Doty wanted to simultaneously pat his guys on the back while also acknowledging the 3A Panthers won a glorified scrimmage against the 4A Tigers.
“It’s still a jamboree. Let’s keep everything in perspective, but I thought our kids competed really well,” Doty said.
Sterlington trailed for only a few seconds all night. The Panthers scored on Aiden Parker’s 39-yard field goal on the opening drive before the two local powerhouses engaged in a defensive slugfest. And slugfest certainly fits the bill when you’re talking about Neville defensive end Matthew Fobbs-White blowing up a fullback dive in one of the most violent ways possible followed by defensive back Robert Graves’ tackle for loss one possession later that had Tiger fans jump to their feet. That TFL by Graves set up a Sterlington punt with a little more than two minutes remaining in the contest. And that's when things got intense.
Down 3-0, Neville’s offense got back to work near midfield, and quarterback Brooks Anzalone began to cook. Anzalone operated the two-minute offense smoothly by completing two passes near the sideline before ultimately finding Jaden Gibson in the end zone on a 16-yard strike with one minute remaining.
“I thought Brooks played a really fine ballgame,” Neville head coach Jeff Tannehill said. “He had a few mishaps here and there, but as far as that goes, he’s really coming along as a quarterback. I’m proud of the way he played tonight.”
With no timeouts, Anzalone tried to lead the Tigers back with 41 seconds remaining but an ill-advised scramble up the middle allowed the clock to run out at Sterlington’s 30-yard line. Chalk it up to a valuable lesson learned for Anzalone, who dazzled with a 9-for-14 night with 134 passing yards and one score. Neville totaled 210 yards in the loss.
“Any time you have a jamboree, there’s always going to be some screw-ups,” Tannehill said. “To me, it was a very evenly matched ballgame. The Barr kid is a great player and made a great run, and they controlled the football with their run game… But I mean, What a game. What a great crowd.”
Sterlington’s Brody Belanger led the team with 55 rushing yards on 14 carries.
Parker had arguably the top highlights of the first half. Parker drilled that 39-yard field goal on the Panthers’ 13-play drive to open the game and also booted a 56-yard punt that pinned the Tigers inside their own 5.
“He’s a heck of a weapon,” Doty said. “I’m proud to have him.”
But those weren’t the only highlights of the half.
Neville fans weren’t pleased on what they perceived to be a no-call on a clear pass interference on third down. Tannehill said that was great adversity for his young club to experience this early in the ballgame and emphasized maintaining their composure in that moment.
Whether it was a foul or not on that third down, Sterlington turned up the heat on fourth-and-nine. Dylan Underwood got pressure on Anzalone to rush a throw and draw an incomplete pass.
Neville had one last opportunity with the ball in the half thanks to a three-and-out forced by the defense. Rudy Dozier blew up a pitch to Sterlington’s tailback in the backfield on second down, and Cameron Riley nearly came down with an interception on third-and-long. Parker flipped the field with his 56-yard punt and time ran out on the Tigers’ second offensive possession.
Sterlington’s Charlie Robinson left the game late in the second half with an unidentified injury. He was helped off of the field and was able to walk with assistance. Doty said he wasn’t sure what the injury was and that it was “something weird.”
Robinson and Elijah Logo shared a sack in the second half, as both defenders wreaked havoc in the backfield all night for the Panthers.
Sterlington's star tailback Trammell Colvin did not play in the game, as he’s still dealing with a hand injury. Asked whether or not he would be back for Week 1 against West Monroe, Doty said, “We’ll see.”
Both teams will hit the road for the opening week, as Neville travels to take on Evangel next Friday.
