The Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association released its first poll during the regular season. Here are the Top 10 in each classification, according to the coaches as of March 11:
2021 LBCA Class 5A
1. Barbe
2. Jesuit
3. Live Oak
4. Sam Houston
5. Haughton
6. C. E. Byrd
7. St. Amant
8. St. Paul’s
9. Brother Martin
10. Rummel
Others Receiving Votes: Acadiana, Catholic, Walker, Dutchtown, Pineville, Zachary, Holy Cross, Sulphur, St. Augustine, West Monroe, Benton, Central, Parkway, and Ruston.
2021 LBCA Class 4A
1. Tioga
2. Franklinton
3. Vandebilt Catholic
4. Breaux Bridge
5. South Terrebonne
6. North Vermilion
7. St. Thomas More
8. South Lafourche
9. North DeSoto
10. Neville
Others Receiving Votes: Eunice, Teurlings Catholic, Assumption, Warren Easton, Edna Karr, Carencro, Rayne, Cecilia, Evangel Christian, Pearl River, Lakeshore, and Woodlawn - Shreveport.
2021 LBCA Class 3A
1. Sterlington
2. Parkview Baptist
3. Lutcher
4. Berwick
5. South Beauregard
6. University
7. Westlake
8. Iota
9. West Feliciana
10. E. D. White
Others Receiving Votes: Buckeye, St. Louis, Brusly, Iowa, Grant, Albany, Kaplan, Patrick Taylor, and Caldwell.
2021 LBCA Class 2A
1. Ascension Episcopal
2. St. Thomas Aquinas
3. Notre Dame
4. Rosepine
5. Lafayette Christian
6. Doyle
7. Newman
8. St. Charles Catholic
9. Catholic, New Iberia
10. Menard
Others Receiving Votes: Loreauville, Springfield, Pope John Paul, DeQuincy, Lake Arthur, Dunham, Kinder, Mangham, Red River, Bunkie, and Many.
2021 LBCA Class 1A
1. Catholic, Pointe Coupee
2. Calvary Baptist
3. Ouachita Christian
4. Ascension Catholic
5. Central Catholic
6. Oak Grove
7. Country Day
8. St. Mary
9. Sacred Heart
10. Grand Lake
Others Receiving Votes: Covenant Christian, Opelousas Catholic, Cedar Creek, Vermilion Catholic, St. John, Highland Baptist, Ascension Christian, St. Edmund, and Westminster Christian
2021 LBCA Class B
1. Elizabeth
2. Anacoco
3. Grace Christian
4. Pitkin
5. Converse
6. Choudrant
7. Oak Hill
8. Quitman
9. University Academy
10. Doyline
Others Receiving Votes: Mt. Hermon, Weston, and Zwolle.
2021 LBCA Class C
1. Simpson
2. Claiborne Christian
3. Hicks
4. Downsville
5. Reeves
6. Summerfield
7. Calvin
8. Georgetown
9. Harrisonburg
10. Hornbeck
Others Receiving Votes: Hackberry, Northside Christian, Kilbourne, Starks, Evans, and Family Christian.
