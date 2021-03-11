2021 West Monroe Baseball Umpires Challenge

Played a Aulds Field, West Monroe High School, West Monroe, La. vs. Sterlington and Ouachita. Photo by TOM MORRIS/The Ouachita Citizen. All Rights Reserved.

The Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association released its first poll during the regular season. Here are the Top 10 in each classification, according to the coaches as of March 11:

2021 LBCA Class 5A 

1. Barbe

2. Jesuit 

3. Live Oak 

4. Sam Houston

5. Haughton

6. C. E. Byrd 

7. St. Amant

8. St. Paul’s 

9. Brother Martin

10. Rummel

Others Receiving Votes:  Acadiana, Catholic, Walker, Dutchtown, Pineville, Zachary, Holy Cross, Sulphur, St. Augustine, West Monroe, Benton, Central, Parkway, and Ruston.

2021 LBCA Class 4A 

1. Tioga

2. Franklinton 

3. Vandebilt Catholic

4. Breaux Bridge 

5. South Terrebonne 

6. North Vermilion 

7. St. Thomas More 

8. South Lafourche

9. North DeSoto

10. Neville

Others Receiving Votes:  Eunice, Teurlings Catholic, Assumption, Warren Easton, Edna Karr, Carencro, Rayne, Cecilia, Evangel Christian, Pearl River, Lakeshore, and Woodlawn - Shreveport.

2021 LBCA Class 3A 

1. Sterlington 

2. Parkview Baptist 

3. Lutcher

4. Berwick

5. South Beauregard 

6. University

7. Westlake

8. Iota

9. West Feliciana

10. E. D. White

Others Receiving Votes:  Buckeye, St. Louis, Brusly, Iowa, Grant, Albany, Kaplan, Patrick Taylor, and Caldwell.

2021 LBCA Class 2A 

1. Ascension Episcopal

2. St. Thomas Aquinas

3. Notre Dame 

4. Rosepine

5. Lafayette Christian

6. Doyle

7. Newman

8. St. Charles Catholic

9. Catholic, New Iberia

10. Menard

Others Receiving Votes:  Loreauville, Springfield, Pope John Paul, DeQuincy, Lake Arthur, Dunham, Kinder, Mangham, Red River, Bunkie, and Many.

2021 LBCA Class 1A 

1. Catholic, Pointe Coupee

2. Calvary Baptist

3. Ouachita Christian

4. Ascension Catholic

5. Central Catholic 

6. Oak Grove

7. Country Day

8. St. Mary

9. Sacred Heart

10. Grand Lake

Others Receiving Votes:  Covenant Christian, Opelousas Catholic, Cedar Creek, Vermilion Catholic, St. John, Highland Baptist, Ascension Christian, St. Edmund, and Westminster Christian

2021 LBCA Class B 

1. Elizabeth 

2. Anacoco

3. Grace Christian

4. Pitkin

5. Converse 

6. Choudrant

7. Oak Hill

8. Quitman

9. University Academy 

10. Doyline

Others Receiving Votes:  Mt. Hermon, Weston, and Zwolle. 

2021 LBCA Class C 

1. Simpson

2. Claiborne Christian

3. Hicks

4. Downsville

5. Reeves

6. Summerfield

7. Calvin

8. Georgetown

9. Harrisonburg

10. Hornbeck

Others Receiving Votes:  Hackberry, Northside Christian, Kilbourne, Starks, Evans, and Family Christian.

